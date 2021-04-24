ସାଂସଦ ଜୁଏଲ ଓରାମଙ୍କ ଆଶୁ ଆରୋଗ୍ୟ କାମନା କଲେ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୨୪ ।୪(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): କରୋନାର ଦ୍ୱିତୀୟ ଲହର ହୁ ହୁ ହୋଇ ବଢ଼ିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ବଡ ବଡ ସେଲିବ୍ରିଟ ଓ କରୋନା ଯୋଦ୍ଧା ଏହାର ଶିକାର ହେଉଥିବା ବେଳେ ଏଥିରୁ ବାଦ୍ ପଡିନାହାନ୍ତି ନେତା ଓ ମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ । ଏହାରି ମଧ୍ୟରେ ବରିଷ୍ଠ ବିଜେପି ନେତା ଜୁଏଲ ଓରାମ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । କରୋନା ରିପୋର୍ଟ ପଜିଟିଭ ଆସିଥିବା ନେଇ ଖୋଦ୍ ଜୁଏଲ ଓରାମ ଟ୍ୱିଟ୍ କରି ସୂଚନା ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି । ଟ୍ୱିଟ୍ କରି ସୂଚନା ଦେବା ପରେ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନବୀନ ପଟ୍ଟନାୟକ ଜୁଏଲଙ୍କ ଆଶୁ ଆରୋଗ୍ୟ କାମନା କରିଛନ୍ତି ।

ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଟ୍ୱିଟରେ ଲେଖିଛନ୍ତି ଯେ, ‘ସାଂସଦ ଶ୍ରୀ ଜୁଏଲ ଓରାମ କୋଭିଡ ସଂକ୍ରମିତ ହୋଇଥିବା ଜାଣି ମୁଁ ଚିନ୍ତିତ। ତାଙ୍କ ଆଶୁ ଆରୋଗ୍ୟ ଓ ଉତ୍ତମ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ କାମନା କରୁଛି।’

ଏହା ପୂର୍ବରୁ କଂଗ୍ରେସ ବିଧାୟକ ଦଳ ନେତା ନରସିଂହ ମିଶ୍ର କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ ହୋଇଥିଲେ । ରିପୋର୍ଟ ପଜିଟିଭ ଆସିଥିବା ନେଇ ଟ୍ୱିଟ୍ କରି ସୂଚନା ଦେଇଥିଲେ ଖୋଦ୍ ନରସିଂହ । ଏହା ସହ ସଂସ୍ପର୍ଶରେ ଆସିଥିବା ଲୋକଙ୍କୁ ପରୀକ୍ଷା କରିନେବାକୁ ସେ ପରାମର୍ଶ ଦେଇଥିଲେ ।

