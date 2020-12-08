ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଆଉ ୫୨୩ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ସୁସ୍ଥ, ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ କେଉଁଠୁ କେତେ ?

COVID-19 Updates
  • World 68,252,791
    World
    Confirmed: 68,252,791
    Active: 19,444,285
    Recovered: 47,251,639
    Death: 1,556,867
  • USA 15,409,555
    USA
    Confirmed: 15,409,555
    Active: 6,122,809
    Recovered: 8,995,493
    Death: 291,253
  • India 9,731,586
    India
    Confirmed: 9,731,586
    Active: 382,165
    Recovered: 9,208,081
    Death: 141,340
  • Brazil 6,630,949
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 6,630,949
    Active: 652,482
    Recovered: 5,801,067
    Death: 177,400
  • Russia 2,515,009
    Russia
    Confirmed: 2,515,009
    Active: 489,324
    Recovered: 1,981,526
    Death: 44,159
  • Italy 1,757,394
    Italy
    Confirmed: 1,757,394
    Active: 737,525
    Recovered: 958,629
    Death: 61,240
  • UK 1,750,241
    UK
    Confirmed: 1,750,241
    Active: 1,688,208
    Recovered: N/A
    Death: 62,033
  • Germany 1,202,075
    Germany
    Confirmed: 1,202,075
    Active: 319,193
    Recovered: 863,300
    Death: 19,582
  • Turkey 893,630
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 893,630
    Active: 436,801
    Recovered: 441,515
    Death: 15,314
  • Pakistan 423,179
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 423,179
    Active: 44,218
    Recovered: 370,474
    Death: 8,487
  • China 86,646
    China
    Confirmed: 86,646
    Active: 280
    Recovered: 81,732
    Death: 4,634

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୮।୧୨(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା କମୁଥିବା ବେଳେ ଆସିଛି ଏକ ଖୁସି ଖବର । ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଆଉ ୫୨୩ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । କରୋନାରୁ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଥିବା ବ୍ୟକ୍ତିଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩,୧୬,୯୭୦କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ଏନେଇ ରାଜ୍ୟ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ଓ ପରିବାର କଲ୍ୟାଣ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।

ତେବେ ଆଜି ବଲାଙ୍ଗୀରରୁ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ୫୫ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି।

