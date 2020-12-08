ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଆଉ ୫୨୩ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ସୁସ୍ଥ, ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ କେଉଁଠୁ କେତେ ?

-
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୮।୧୨(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା କମୁଥିବା ବେଳେ ଆସିଛି ଏକ ଖୁସି ଖବର । ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଆଉ ୫୨୩ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । କରୋନାରୁ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଥିବା ବ୍ୟକ୍ତିଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩,୧୬,୯୭୦କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ଏନେଇ ରାଜ୍ୟ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ଓ ପରିବାର କଲ୍ୟାଣ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।
ତେବେ ଆଜି ବଲାଙ୍ଗୀରରୁ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ୫୫ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି।
Another 523 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged on 08.12.2020
55 from Bolangir
52 from Mayurbhanj
51 from Khordha
47 from Sundargarh
45 from Cuttack
32 from Anugul
29 from Jajapur
26 from Baleswar
24 from Bargarh
24 from Nuapada
21 from Jagatsinghpur
— H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) December 8, 2020
The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 316970
— H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) December 8, 2020