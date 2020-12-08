ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଆଉ ୫୨୩ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ସୁସ୍ଥ, ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ କେଉଁଠୁ କେତେ ?

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୮।୧୨(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା କମୁଥିବା ବେଳେ ଆସିଛି ଏକ ଖୁସି ଖବର । ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଆଉ ୫୨୩ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । କରୋନାରୁ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଥିବା ବ୍ୟକ୍ତିଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩,୧୬,୯୭୦କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ଏନେଇ ରାଜ୍ୟ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ଓ ପରିବାର କଲ୍ୟାଣ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।

ତେବେ ଆଜି ବଲାଙ୍ଗୀରରୁ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ୫୫ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି।

Another 523 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged on 08.12.2020

55 from Bolangir

52 from Mayurbhanj

51 from Khordha

47 from Sundargarh

45 from Cuttack

32 from Anugul

29 from Jajapur

26 from Baleswar

24 from Bargarh

24 from Nuapada

21 from Jagatsinghpur

— H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) December 8, 2020