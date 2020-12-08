ଭୁବନେଶ୍ବରରେ ଦିନକରେ ୨୭ କୋରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ୍‌, ୪୫ ସୁସ୍ଥ

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୮ା୧୨ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର):ରାଜଧାନୀ ରେ କରୋନା ସଂକ୍ରମଣ ଧୀରେ ଧୀରେ କମିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ଭୁବନେଶ୍ବରରେ ଆଜି ଦିନକରେ ୨୭ କୋରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ୍‌, ୪୫ ସୁସ୍ଥ । କ୍ବାରେଣ୍ଟାଇନ୍‌ରୁ ୯ ଓ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୧୮ ରୋଗୀ ଚିହ୍ନଟ । ଭୁବନେଶ୍ବରରେ କୋରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ୍‌ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩୦ ହଜାର ୯୮୧କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି । ମୋଟ ୩୦,୯୮୧ ପଜିଟିଭରୁ ୨୨୫ ମୃତ; ୩୦,୪୦୪ ସୁସ୍ଥ; ୩୪୯ ଚିକିତ୍ସାଧୀନ ।

