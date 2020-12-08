ଭୁବନେଶ୍ବରରେ ଦିନକରେ ୨୭ କୋରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ୍‌, ୪୫ ସୁସ୍ଥ

-
World
68,253,111
WorldConfirmed: 68,253,111Active: 19,444,554Recovered: 47,251,688Death: 1,556,869
-
USA
15,410,904
USAConfirmed: 15,410,904Active: 6,123,898Recovered: 8,995,573Death: 291,433
-
India
9,731,858
IndiaConfirmed: 9,731,858Active: 382,151Recovered: 9,208,363Death: 141,344
-
Brazil
6,630,949
BrazilConfirmed: 6,630,949Active: 652,482Recovered: 5,801,067Death: 177,400
-
Russia
2,515,009
RussiaConfirmed: 2,515,009Active: 489,324Recovered: 1,981,526Death: 44,159
-
Italy
1,757,394
ItalyConfirmed: 1,757,394Active: 737,525Recovered: 958,629Death: 61,240
-
UK
1,750,241
UKConfirmed: 1,750,241Active: 1,688,208Recovered: N/ADeath: 62,033
-
Germany
1,202,142
GermanyConfirmed: 1,202,142Active: 319,259Recovered: 863,300Death: 19,583
-
Turkey
893,630
TurkeyConfirmed: 893,630Active: 436,801Recovered: 441,515Death: 15,314
-
Pakistan
423,179
PakistanConfirmed: 423,179Active: 44,218Recovered: 370,474Death: 8,487
-
China
86,646
ChinaConfirmed: 86,646Active: 280Recovered: 81,732Death: 4,634
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୮ା୧୨ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର):ରାଜଧାନୀ ରେ କରୋନା ସଂକ୍ରମଣ ଧୀରେ ଧୀରେ କମିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ଭୁବନେଶ୍ବରରେ ଆଜି ଦିନକରେ ୨୭ କୋରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ୍, ୪୫ ସୁସ୍ଥ । କ୍ବାରେଣ୍ଟାଇନ୍ରୁ ୯ ଓ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୧୮ ରୋଗୀ ଚିହ୍ନଟ । ଭୁବନେଶ୍ବରରେ କୋରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ୍ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩୦ ହଜାର ୯୮୧କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି । ମୋଟ ୩୦,୯୮୧ ପଜିଟିଭରୁ ୨୨୫ ମୃତ; ୩୦,୪୦୪ ସୁସ୍ଥ; ୩୪୯ ଚିକିତ୍ସାଧୀନ ।
