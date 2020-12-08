ଭୁବନେଶ୍ବରରେ ଦିନକରେ ୨୭ କୋରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ୍‌, ୪୫ ସୁସ୍ଥ

COVID-19 Updates
  • World 68,253,111
    World
    Confirmed: 68,253,111
    Active: 19,444,554
    Recovered: 47,251,688
    Death: 1,556,869
  • USA 15,410,904
    USA
    Confirmed: 15,410,904
    Active: 6,123,898
    Recovered: 8,995,573
    Death: 291,433
  • India 9,731,858
    India
    Confirmed: 9,731,858
    Active: 382,151
    Recovered: 9,208,363
    Death: 141,344
  • Brazil 6,630,949
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 6,630,949
    Active: 652,482
    Recovered: 5,801,067
    Death: 177,400
  • Russia 2,515,009
    Russia
    Confirmed: 2,515,009
    Active: 489,324
    Recovered: 1,981,526
    Death: 44,159
  • Italy 1,757,394
    Italy
    Confirmed: 1,757,394
    Active: 737,525
    Recovered: 958,629
    Death: 61,240
  • UK 1,750,241
    UK
    Confirmed: 1,750,241
    Active: 1,688,208
    Recovered: N/A
    Death: 62,033
  • Germany 1,202,142
    Germany
    Confirmed: 1,202,142
    Active: 319,259
    Recovered: 863,300
    Death: 19,583
  • Turkey 893,630
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 893,630
    Active: 436,801
    Recovered: 441,515
    Death: 15,314
  • Pakistan 423,179
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 423,179
    Active: 44,218
    Recovered: 370,474
    Death: 8,487
  • China 86,646
    China
    Confirmed: 86,646
    Active: 280
    Recovered: 81,732
    Death: 4,634

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୮ା୧୨ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର):ରାଜଧାନୀ ରେ କରୋନା ସଂକ୍ରମଣ ଧୀରେ ଧୀରେ କମିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ଭୁବନେଶ୍ବରରେ ଆଜି  ଦିନକରେ ୨୭ କୋରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ୍‌, ୪୫ ସୁସ୍ଥ । କ୍ବାରେଣ୍ଟାଇନ୍‌ରୁ ୯ ଓ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୧୮ ରୋଗୀ ଚିହ୍ନଟ । ଭୁବନେଶ୍ବରରେ କୋରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ୍‌ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩୦ ହଜାର ୯୮୧କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି । ମୋଟ ୩୦,୯୮୧ ପଜିଟିଭରୁ ୨୨୫ ମୃତ; ୩୦,୪୦୪ ସୁସ୍ଥ; ୩୪୯ ଚିକିତ୍ସାଧୀନ ।

