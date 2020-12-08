Actress Tannaz Irani Tests Positive for Covid 19

COVID-19 Updates World 68,253,111 World Confirmed: 68,253,111 Active: 19,444,554 Recovered: 47,251,688 Death: 1,556,869

Mumbai, 8/12: Actor Tannaz Irani is tested positive for Coronavirus. She revealed it herself through a post on Instagram. In the post, she also thanked her husband actor Bakhtyar Irani for his love and support. She wrote, “Positive me Tested Corona Positive today. I’m praying that I hope I don’t infect anyone. @bhakhtyar thank you for being so cool and supportive and warm and understanding! Love you.”

Tannaz is currently working on the show Apna Time Bhi Aayega. Tannaz is a mother of two Zeus(12) and Zara(9). She has a daughter, Zianne from her previous marriage.

