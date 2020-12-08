Actress Tannaz Irani Tests Positive for Covid 19

'Apna time bhi Ayega' actress Tannaz Irani revealed through an instagram post that she has tested positive for Covid 19.

By Nihar Ranjan Mohanty
Mumbai, 8/12: Actor Tannaz Irani is tested positive for Coronavirus. She revealed it herself through a post on Instagram. In the post, she also thanked her husband actor Bakhtyar Irani for his love and support. She wrote, “Positive me Tested Corona Positive today. I’m praying that I hope I don’t infect anyone. @bhakhtyar thank you for being so cool and supportive and warm and understanding! Love you.”

Tannaz is currently working on the show Apna Time Bhi Aayega. Tannaz is a mother of two Zeus(12) and Zara(9). She has a daughter, Zianne from her previous marriage.

Team Odisha Bhaskar wishes for her speedy recovery

Nihar Ranjan Mohanty
