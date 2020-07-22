54 new Coronavirus cases detectected in Cuttack city area

Cuttack, 22/7: Coronavirus is wreaking havoc in Cuttack. Out of 57 people detected in Cuttack district, 54 Coronavirus cases detected in Cuttack city area.11 patients are detected from institutional quarantine, 41 patients are detected from home quarantine and 2 are local contact cases

#COVID19 update in Cuttack city (CMC area)

Out of the 57 new COVID-19 positive cases reported today in #Cuttack district, 54 positive cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area).

Active surveillance, contact tracing, and sanitization of the concerned areas are underway. pic.twitter.com/DfvPUB7iQY

— CMC,Cuttack (@CMCCuttack) July 22, 2020