54 new Coronavirus cases detectected in Cuttack city area

Top StoriesBreaking NewsFeaturedNational
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0 83

Cuttack, 22/7: Coronavirus is wreaking havoc in Cuttack. Out of 57 people detected in Cuttack district, 54 Coronavirus cases detected in Cuttack city area.11 patients are detected from institutional quarantine,  41 patients are detected from home quarantine  and 2 are local contact cases

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.