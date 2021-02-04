ରେଳ ବଜେଟରେ ଓଡିଶାକୁ ୫୫୨୮ କୋଟି

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୪ ।୨(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): କେନ୍ଦ୍ରର ରେଳ ବଜେଟରେ ଏଥର ଓଡିଶା ପାଇଁ ୫୫୨୮ କୋଟି ବ୍ୟୟବରାଦ ହୋଇଛି । ଏନେଇ ଟ୍ୱିଟ୍ କରି ସୂଚନା ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି କେନ୍ଦ୍ର ରେଳ ମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ପୀୟୂଷ ଗୋୟଲ । ୨୦୦୯-୧୪ ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଓଡ଼ିଶାକୁ ହାରାହାରି ୮୩୮ କୋଟି ଟଙ୍କା ଆସିଛି । ୨୦୨୧-୨୨ରେ ଅନୁଦାନ ହାର ୫୬୦% ଅଧିକ ନେଇ ମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ସୂଚନା ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି । ନୂଆ ରେଳପଥ ଓ ଦୋହରୀକରଣ ଭଳି ୩୯ଟି ପ୍ରକଳ୍ପରେ ୪୮୭୭ କିମି ରେଳପଥ ବିଚ୍ଛାଯିବାର କାର୍ଯ୍ୟକ୍ରମ ପାଇଁ ୬୧,୯୪୯ କୋଟି ଟଙ୍କା ଖର୍ଚ୍ଚ ହେବ ।

