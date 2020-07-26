57 Coronavirus cases detected in Cuttack City

Coronavirus cases are increasing day by day in Cuttack city area. On Sunday, 57 Coronavirus cases detected in the Cuttack city area out of Out of the 75 new COVID-19 +ve cases reported today in Cuttack district. 11 cases are detected from institutional quarantine, 36 cases are detected from home quarantine, 2 cases are detected in paid quarantine and 8 cases are detected from local contact cases.

#COVID19 update in Cuttack city (CMC area)

Out of the 75 new COVID-19 +ve cases reported today in #Cuttack district, 57 +ve cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area).

Another 23 recoveries have been reported recently!

