57 Coronavirus cases detected in Cuttack City

FeaturedBreaking NewsNational
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0 46

Coronavirus cases are increasing day by day in Cuttack city area. On Sunday, 57 Coronavirus cases detected in the Cuttack city area out of Out of the 75 new COVID-19 +ve cases reported today in Cuttack district. 11 cases are detected from institutional quarantine, 36 cases are detected from home quarantine, 2 cases are detected in paid quarantine and 8 cases are detected from local contact cases.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.