After Amitabh Bachhan and Abhishek Bachhan tested Coronavirus positive, Amitabh Bachhan’s bungalow was declared a containment zone.

Now Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials were spotted removing the posters of containment zone from Amitabh Bachchan’s house. The bungalow, not a containment zone anymore as it’s been 14 days since Big B and Abhishek Bachchan tested positive for coronavirus.