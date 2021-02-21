ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଆଉ ୫୮ ଜଣ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ୍ ଚିହ୍ନଟ

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୨୧ା୨ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା କମିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ଏହା ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଆଜି ପୁଣି ୫୮ଜଣ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ସଙ୍ଗରୋଧରୁ ୩୪ ଓ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୨୪ ଜଣ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ।

Covid-19 Report For 20th Feb

New Positive Cases: 58

In quarantine: 34

Local contacts: 24

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 2

2. Balasore: 2

3. Bargarh: 3

4. Balangir: 5

5. Boudh: 2

6. Cuttack: 4

