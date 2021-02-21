ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଆଉ ୫୮ ଜଣ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ୍ ଚିହ୍ନଟ

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୨୧ା୨ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା କମିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ଏହା ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଆଜି ପୁଣି ୫୮ଜଣ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ସଙ୍ଗରୋଧରୁ ୩୪ ଓ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୨୪ ଜଣ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ।

ଏହି କ୍ରମରେ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୩୬ ହଜାର ୬୩୬ରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛି । ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ସୁସ୍ଥ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୩୪ ହଜାର ୫୩ ରହିଥିବା ବେଳେ ୬୧୬ ଜଣ ଚିକିତ୍ସିତ ହେଉଛନ୍ତି । ତେବେ ଆଜି ସୁନ୍ଦରଗଡ଼ ଓ ସମ୍ବଲପୁର ଜିଲ୍ଲାରୁ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ୮ ଜଣ ଲେଖାଏଁ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏନେଇ ସୂଚନା ଓ ଲୋକ ସମ୍ପର୍କ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।

