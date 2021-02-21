ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଆଉ ୫୮ ଜଣ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ୍ ଚିହ୍ନଟ

-
World
111,724,157
WorldConfirmed: 111,724,157Active: 22,297,347Recovered: 86,953,124Death: 2,473,686
-
USA
28,706,473
USAConfirmed: 28,706,473Active: 9,297,326Recovered: 18,899,272Death: 509,875
-
India
10,991,651
IndiaConfirmed: 10,991,651Active: 145,597Recovered: 10,689,715Death: 156,339
-
Brazil
10,139,148
BrazilConfirmed: 10,139,148Active: 825,203Recovered: 9,067,939Death: 246,006
-
Russia
4,164,726
RussiaConfirmed: 4,164,726Active: 367,988Recovered: 3,713,445Death: 83,293
-
UK
4,105,675
UKConfirmed: 4,105,675Active: 1,654,309Recovered: 2,331,001Death: 120,365
-
Italy
2,795,796
ItalyConfirmed: 2,795,796Active: 384,623Recovered: 2,315,687Death: 95,486
-
Turkey
2,631,876
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,631,876Active: 85,135Recovered: 2,518,758Death: 27,983
-
Germany
2,388,417
GermanyConfirmed: 2,388,417Active: 129,474Recovered: 2,190,600Death: 68,343
-
Pakistan
571,174
PakistanConfirmed: 571,174Active: 24,466Recovered: 534,107Death: 12,601
-
China
89,831
ChinaConfirmed: 89,831Active: 423Recovered: 84,772Death: 4,636
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୨୧ା୨ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା କମିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ଏହା ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଆଜି ପୁଣି ୫୮ଜଣ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ସଙ୍ଗରୋଧରୁ ୩୪ ଓ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୨୪ ଜଣ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ।
Covid-19 Report For 20th Feb
New Positive Cases: 58
In quarantine: 34
Local contacts: 24
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 2
2. Balasore: 2
3. Bargarh: 3
4. Balangir: 5
5. Boudh: 2
6. Cuttack: 4
— I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) February 21, 2021
ଏହି କ୍ରମରେ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୩୬ ହଜାର ୬୩୬ରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛି । ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ସୁସ୍ଥ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୩୪ ହଜାର ୫୩ ରହିଥିବା ବେଳେ ୬୧୬ ଜଣ ଚିକିତ୍ସିତ ହେଉଛନ୍ତି । ତେବେ ଆଜି ସୁନ୍ଦରଗଡ଼ ଓ ସମ୍ବଲପୁର ଜିଲ୍ଲାରୁ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ୮ ଜଣ ଲେଖାଏଁ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏନେଇ ସୂଚନା ଓ ଲୋକ ସମ୍ପର୍କ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।
16. Sambalpur: 8
17. Sonepur: 1
18. Sundargarh: 8
New recoveries: 73
Cumulative tested: 8167772
Positive: 336636
Recovered: 334053
Active cases: 616
— I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) February 21, 2021