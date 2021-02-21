“India’s huge vaccine needs should be prioritized, world needs to be patient” says Adar Poonawalla

The Serum Institute of India (SII) has said the vaccine maker has been asked to prioritize India’s vaccine needs and balance it out with the supplies to the rest of the world who are procuring the AstraZeneca vaccine doses from India.

Health and LifestyleFeaturedNational
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Adar Poonawalla
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 111,712,661
    World
    Confirmed: 111,712,661
    Active: 22,295,873
    Recovered: 86,943,239
    Death: 2,473,549
  • USA 28,706,473
    USA
    Confirmed: 28,706,473
    Active: 9,297,326
    Recovered: 18,899,272
    Death: 509,875
  • India 10,991,651
    India
    Confirmed: 10,991,651
    Active: 145,597
    Recovered: 10,689,715
    Death: 156,339
  • Brazil 10,139,148
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 10,139,148
    Active: 825,203
    Recovered: 9,067,939
    Death: 246,006
  • Russia 4,164,726
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,164,726
    Active: 367,988
    Recovered: 3,713,445
    Death: 83,293
  • UK 4,105,675
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,105,675
    Active: 1,654,309
    Recovered: 2,331,001
    Death: 120,365
  • Italy 2,795,796
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,795,796
    Active: 384,623
    Recovered: 2,315,687
    Death: 95,486
  • Turkey 2,631,876
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,631,876
    Active: 85,135
    Recovered: 2,518,758
    Death: 27,983
  • Germany 2,388,417
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,388,417
    Active: 129,474
    Recovered: 2,190,600
    Death: 68,343
  • Pakistan 571,174
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 571,174
    Active: 24,466
    Recovered: 534,107
    Death: 12,601
  • China 89,831
    China
    Confirmed: 89,831
    Active: 423
    Recovered: 84,772
    Death: 4,636

SII CEO Adar Poonawalla has said, “Serum Institute of India has been directed to prioritize the huge needs of India and along with that balance the needs of the rest of the world.” Poonawalla has asked countries and governments to “be patient” while waiting for the supplies of the vaccine.

In a tweet, Adar Poonawalla has said, “Dear countries & governments, as you await COVISHIELD supplies, I humbly request you to please be patient, Serum Institute of India has been directed to prioritize the huge needs of India and along with that balance the needs of the rest of the world. We are trying our best.

On the 17th of this month, India announced a gift of 2 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccines for UN peacekeepers.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar made an announcement at the UN Security Council open debate on the implementation of resolution 2532 (2020) on the remission of hostilities in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Under India’s initiative of “Vaccine Maitri”, the country has started supplying vaccines to nations across the globe and has become a significant source of supply for the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) Covax initiative to get vaccines to poor nations.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
