“India’s huge vaccine needs should be prioritized, world needs to be patient” says Adar Poonawalla

COVID-19 Updates World 111,712,661 World Confirmed: 111,712,661 Active: 22,295,873 Recovered: 86,943,239 Death: 2,473,549

USA 28,706,473 USA Confirmed: 28,706,473 Active: 9,297,326 Recovered: 18,899,272 Death: 509,875

India 10,991,651 India Confirmed: 10,991,651 Active: 145,597 Recovered: 10,689,715 Death: 156,339

Brazil 10,139,148 Brazil Confirmed: 10,139,148 Active: 825,203 Recovered: 9,067,939 Death: 246,006

Russia 4,164,726 Russia Confirmed: 4,164,726 Active: 367,988 Recovered: 3,713,445 Death: 83,293

UK 4,105,675 UK Confirmed: 4,105,675 Active: 1,654,309 Recovered: 2,331,001 Death: 120,365

Italy 2,795,796 Italy Confirmed: 2,795,796 Active: 384,623 Recovered: 2,315,687 Death: 95,486

Turkey 2,631,876 Turkey Confirmed: 2,631,876 Active: 85,135 Recovered: 2,518,758 Death: 27,983

Germany 2,388,417 Germany Confirmed: 2,388,417 Active: 129,474 Recovered: 2,190,600 Death: 68,343

Pakistan 571,174 Pakistan Confirmed: 571,174 Active: 24,466 Recovered: 534,107 Death: 12,601

China 89,831 China Confirmed: 89,831 Active: 423 Recovered: 84,772 Death: 4,636

The Serum Institute of India (SII) has asked the vaccine maker to prioritize India’s vaccine needs and balance it out with the supplies to the rest of the world who are procuring the AstraZeneca vaccine doses from India.

SII CEO Adar Poonawalla has said, “Serum Institute of India has been directed to prioritize the huge needs of India and along with that balance the needs of the rest of the world.” Poonawalla has asked countries and governments to “be patient” while waiting for the supplies of the vaccine.

In a tweet, Adar Poonawalla has said, “Dear countries & governments, as you await COVISHIELD supplies, I humbly request you to please be patient, Serum Institute of India has been directed to prioritize the huge needs of India and along with that balance the needs of the rest of the world. We are trying our best.

On the 17th of this month, India announced a gift of 2 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccines for UN peacekeepers.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar made an announcement at the UN Security Council open debate on the implementation of resolution 2532 (2020) on the remission of hostilities in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Under India’s initiative of “Vaccine Maitri”, the country has started supplying vaccines to nations across the globe and has become a significant source of supply for the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) Covax initiative to get vaccines to poor nations.