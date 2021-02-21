CBI team reaches MP Abhishek Banerjee’s house to investigate Coal scam

-
Kolkata, 21/2: A team of the Central Bureau of Investigation(CBI) has reached the house of TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee in Kolkata to give him a summons to join its probe in the alleged coal smuggling case. Mr Banerjee is the nephew of Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
This is for the first time that the CBI has summoned Abhishek Banerjee in the coal smuggling case in which the probe agency conducted multiple raids at several locations across Bengal recently.