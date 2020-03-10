58 Indian pilgrims returned home from Corona-hit Iran

Tehran, 10/3:Fifty-eight Indian pilgrims stranded in Iran have been brought to India. The IAF C-17, the Indian Air Force’s special aircraft, landed at the Indian Air Force’s base in Ghaziabad, rescuing them from the Iranian capital, Tehran. This was announced today by Foreign Minister S. Jayashankar.

The special plane was en route to Iran last night at 8 p.m. The C-17 global master aircraft was used to rescue Indians trapped in the coronavirus-affected Iran. Fifty-eight people were brought in in the first round. Once again, there are plans to send planes to bring the remaining Indians to India.