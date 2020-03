MP , 10/3: In a deep political crisis in MP , Congress party has expelled Joytiraditya Scindia with immediate effect from any party related activities shortly after posted his resignation.19 Congress MLAs have sent their resignations to Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon. The group of MLAs is believed to be backing Jyotiraditya Scindia who quit the Congress and is likely to join the BJP.

INC COMMUNIQUE Important Notification pic.twitter.com/t9I5WsbVTS — INC Sandesh (@INCSandesh) March 10, 2020