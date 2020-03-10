Tahir Hussain’s brother Shah Alam arrested

New Delhi, 10/3: Shah Alam, the brother of former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) corporator Tahir Hussain, was arrested by Delhi Police yesterday in connection with the murder of Ankit Sharma, an intelligence officer. The Delhi Police Crime Branch team arrested Shah Alam after raiding various places. Eight people, including Shah Alam, have been arrested. Earlier, there was strong evidence that Tahir Hussain’s brother Shah Alam was involved in the Delhi violence, Delhi Police said in a statement. Many police teams were looking for Shah Alam.

Suspended leader of the Aam Aadmi Party, Tahir Hussain, is also the main accused in the brutal murder of Guinda Bureau officer Ankit Sharma. During the Delhi violence, he housed hundreds of rioters at one of his homes under construction and stockpiled huge quantities of violence.