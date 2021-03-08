ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଆଉ ୫୯ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ, ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ କେଉଁଠୁ କେତେ ?

-
World
117,476,407
-
USA
29,696,250
-
India
11,229,398
-
Brazil
11,019,344
-
Russia
4,333,029
-
UK
4,218,520
-
Italy
3,067,486
-
Turkey
2,780,417
-
Germany
2,508,655
-
Pakistan
592,100
-
China
89,994
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୮।୩(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ବଢିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ଗତ ୨୪ ଘଣ୍ଟାରେ ୫୯ ନୂଆ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏହି କ୍ରମରେ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୩୭ ହଜାର ୮୦୩ ରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ସଙ୍ଗରୋଧରୁ ୩୫ ଓ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୨୪ ଜଣ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ସୁସ୍ଥ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୩୫ ହଜାର ୦୮୦ ରହିଥିବା ବେଳେ ୭୫୩ ଜଣ ଚିକିତ୍ସିତ ହେଉଛନ୍ତି ।
Covid-19 Report For 7th March
New Positive Cases:59
In quarantine: 35
Local contacts: 24
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 4
2. Balasore: 4
3. Bargarh: 1
4. Balangir: 1
5. Cuttack: 2
ଆଜି ସମ୍ବଲପୁରରୁ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ୯ ଜଣ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି। ସେହିପରି ଅନୁଗୁଳ ଜିଲ୍ଲାରୁ ୪ଜଣ, ବାଲେଶ୍ୱର ଜିଲ୍ଲାରୁ ୪ଜଣ, ବରଗଡ଼ ଜିଲ୍ଲାରୁ ଜଣେ, ବଲାଙ୍ଗୀର ଜିଲ୍ଲାରୁ ଜଣେ, କଟକ ଜିଲ୍ଲାରୁ ୨ଜଣ, ଦେଓଗଡ଼ ଜିଲ୍ଲାରୁ ୩ଜଣ, ଗଜପତି ଜିଲ୍ଲାରୁ ଜଣେ, ଯାଜପୁର ଜିଲ୍ଲାରୁ ୫ଜଣ, ଝାରସୁଗୁଡ଼ା ଜିଲ୍ଲାରୁ ୪ଜଣ, କେନ୍ଦୁଝର ଜିଲ୍ଲାରୁ ୩ଜଣ, ଖୋର୍ଦ୍ଧା ଜିଲ୍ଲାରୁ ୩ଜଣ, ମୟୁରଭଞ୍ଜ ଜିଲ୍ଲାରୁ ୩ଜଣ, ନବରଙ୍ଗପୁର ଜିଲ୍ଲାରୁ ଜଣେ, ନୟାଗଡ଼ ଜିଲ୍ଲାରୁ ୩ଜଣ, ନୂଆପଡ଼ା ଜିଲ୍ଲାରୁ ୨ଜଣ, ପୁରୀ ଜିଲ୍ଲାରୁ ୨ଜଣ, ରାୟଗଡ଼ା ଜିଲ୍ଲାରୁ ୨ଜଣ, ସୁନ୍ଦରଗଡ଼ ଜିଲ୍ଲାରୁ ୬ଜଣ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି। ଏନେଇ ସୂଚନା ଓ ଲୋକ ସମ୍ପର୍କ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।
17. Rayagada: 2
18. Sambalpur: 9
19. Sundargarh: 6
New recoveries: 90
Cumulative tested: 8492151
Positive: 337803
Recovered: 335080
Active cases: 753
