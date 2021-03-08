Muthoot Finance registers Share drop after Chairman’s death

COVID-19 Updates World 117,476,803 World Confirmed: 117,476,803 Active: 21,877,299 Recovered: 92,993,368 Death: 2,606,136

Bengaluru, 8/3: Shares of non-banking financial firm Muthoot Finance Ltd witnessed a downfall on Monday after the death of its chairman MG George. He fell from his fourth-floor house in New Delhi.

MG George is credited for taking the company beyond Kerala and making it pan-India. George Muthoot took charge as chairman in 1993, overseeing its expansion into more than 4,500 branches across the country and growing it’s market capital nearly eight folds in the past decade.

“Under his stewardship, Muthoot Finance saw new heights of growth and became the market leader in (the) Gold Loan Industry,” the company said in a statement on Saturday.

At 0553 GMT, shares were down 3.7% at 1,242 rupees after falling as much as 5.03% in their biggest percentage drop since January.