60% Indians don’t wash their hands before eating

New Delhi, 4/5: There is a crisis in the country over coronavirus. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued guidelines to avoid Corona infection. It is recommended to wash your hands with soap for at least 20 seconds at a specified time. According to a survey by the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO), 60.4 percent of Indian households do not wash their hands with soap before eating. They only use water to wash their hands after eating. Of these, 42.1 percents were urban households and 69.9 percent were in rural areas. On the other hand, 35.8 percent of the country people wash their hands with soap before eating. Of these, 56 percent are in urban areas and 25.3 percent in rural areas. Sixty percent of households in the city do not have access to safe drinking water. In rural areas, 89 percent of households do not have access to water in rural areas. 21.4 percent of households in the country have access to piped water. Of these, 40.9 percent were in urban areas and 11.3 percent in rural areas. Sixty If a person washes his hands 10 times a day to avoid coronary heart disease, he needs about 2 liters of water every 20 seconds. As a result, the person involved will spend 20 liters of water a day washing their hands. According to the survey, there is a risk of a water crisis in the country. Doubts have been raised about how far the hand-washing warning message of soap to avoid the corona infection in the face of water shortages in many parts of the country has surfaced.