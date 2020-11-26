62-year old man rapes 10-year old girl in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, 26/11: The Bengaluru Police arrested a 62-year-old man for allegedly raping a 10-year-old girl in the Devnahalli area of Bengaluru. The incident took place inside the accused’s daughter’s home, as per reports on November 24, 2020. As per sources, the accused, identified by the Police as one Venkataramanappa, aged 62, is a priest and was visiting his daughter and son-in-law who works as a priest at Chowdeshwari temple and reside in a house within the temple premises. On the day of the incident, Venkataramanappa’s son-in-law was out of town and he was officiating him for conducting the daily rituals.

At around 4.30 pm on 24 November 2020, Venkataramanappa saw the victim(girl) playing near the temple premises. According to sources, the girl lives near the temple and her father runs a scrap shop. The priest called the girl inside the house in the pretext of giving sweets and then allegedly raped her. The girl’s family started searching for her when she didn’t turn up late. A woman who sold flowers nearby had seen the priest taking the girl inside the house and informed the family. The family went to the priest’s house to find the girl coming crying.

CK Baba, the Deputy Commissioner of Police(DCP) said that the girl narrated the entire incident and a local crowd gathered around. The Police were informed and the girl and her family were taken to the nearby government hospital for medical tests.

The Police arrested the priest, Venkataramanappa on the basis of CCTV footage and the statement of the flower-seller woman. The accused has been booked for rape under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act. As per official sources, the accused has confessed to his crimes.