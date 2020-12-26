64-Year old Odia Man Clears NEET, Joins MBBS after 33 years of Job

-
Bhubaneswar, 26/12: Jay Kishore Pradhan, a retired SBI banker clears NEET and is all set to become a doctor. Pradhan cleared NEET this year and will pursue MBBS in Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla.
Mr. Pradhan hails from Atabira in Odisha’s Bargarh district. He joined SBI in 1983 and retired in 2016. He became eligible for NEET after the Supreme Court of India lifted the upper age limit for the exam in 2019. He said he will serve people privately as he has already passed the phase of joining any regular job.