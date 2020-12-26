64-Year old Odia Man Clears NEET, Joins MBBS after 33 years of Job

FeaturedOdisha
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 80,281,154
    World
    Confirmed: 80,281,154
    Active: 21,972,306
    Recovered: 56,549,717
    Death: 1,759,131
  • USA 19,210,166
    USA
    Confirmed: 19,210,166
    Active: 7,614,192
    Recovered: 11,257,711
    Death: 338,263
  • India 10,169,818
    India
    Confirmed: 10,169,818
    Active: 282,331
    Recovered: 9,740,108
    Death: 147,379
  • Brazil 7,448,560
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 7,448,560
    Active: 798,710
    Recovered: 6,459,335
    Death: 190,515
  • Russia 3,021,964
    Russia
    Confirmed: 3,021,964
    Active: 541,299
    Recovered: 2,426,439
    Death: 54,226
  • UK 2,221,312
    UK
    Confirmed: 2,221,312
    Active: 2,151,117
    Recovered: N/A
    Death: 70,195
  • Turkey 2,118,255
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,118,255
    Active: 128,081
    Recovered: 1,970,803
    Death: 19,371
  • Italy 2,028,354
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,028,354
    Active: 579,886
    Recovered: 1,377,109
    Death: 71,359
  • Germany 1,632,737
    Germany
    Confirmed: 1,632,737
    Active: 396,569
    Recovered: 1,206,200
    Death: 29,968
  • Pakistan 469,482
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 469,482
    Active: 39,177
    Recovered: 420,489
    Death: 9,816
  • China 86,933
    China
    Confirmed: 86,933
    Active: 328
    Recovered: 81,971
    Death: 4,634

Bhubaneswar, 26/12: Jay Kishore Pradhan, a retired SBI banker clears NEET and is all set to become a doctor. Pradhan cleared NEET this year and will pursue MBBS in Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla.

Mr. Pradhan hails from Atabira in Odisha’s Bargarh district. He joined SBI in 1983 and retired in 2016. He became eligible for NEET after the Supreme Court of India lifted the upper age limit for the exam in 2019. He said he will serve people privately as he has already passed the phase of joining any regular job.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.