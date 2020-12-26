Saudi Crown Prince gets COVID Vaccine

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Riyadh, 26/12: According to media reports, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman got vaccinated for COVID 19 on Friday. Bin Salman joins the elite club of world leaders like US President Joe Biden, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who got corona vaccine shot.

Saudi’s Health Minister Dr Tawfiq al-Rabiah extended his gratitude towards the crown prince for his keenness to provide vaccines to the citizens.

“Within the framework of Vision 2030, there is a policy of prevention is better than cure, which was represented by intensifying preventive measures, emphasizing that human health is first, and providing safe and internationally approved vaccine in record time and providing it to citizens and residents,” Al Arabiya news channel quoted Dr al-Rabiah as saying.

 

 

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
