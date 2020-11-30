6,432 Nursing Officer Recruitment announced: OSSSC

Bhubaneswar, 30/11: The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has announced the recruitment of 6,432 nursing officers in the district cadre posts. The recruitment will be on a contractual basis across various district establishment and 8 medical colleges in the state, under the Health and Family Welfare Department of the Government of Odisha, as reported by the OSSSC. The applications will be available on the official website of OSSSC from 7 December 2020 onwards till 24 December 2020. All the applications will be done online, the OSSSC said via an official notification.