“CBI should be sent to border”: Shiv Sena slams BJP

Mumbai, 30/11: Maharashtra’s Shiv Sena unleashed its fury on former ally, Bhartiya Janata Party(BJP), asking the Centre to use the Enforcement Directorate and CBI to be sent to Jammu & Kashmir border in order to tackle the terrorist. In an editorial post in the mouthpiece of the party, “Saamna”, Shiv Sena accused the BJP of using the top enforcement and investigative agencies of the country for targeting the rival leaders in opposition-ruled states, and inviting autocracy.

“The BJP is not just ruining the country’s environment but is also inviting autocracy. The Khalistan topic is over and for that Indira Gandhi and General Arun Kumar Vaidya laid down their lives. But BJP wants to bring that topic up again and do politics in Punjab. If this ignites spark then it will be disastrous for the country,” the editorial from Shiv Sena in “Saamna” read.

“The government thinks to stop opposition, they can use the ED (Enforcement Directorate), CBI. Hence these agencies should be given an opportunity to prove their valour. Every time bullets don’t work. At Delhi’s border, our farmers are called terrorists while terrorists are entering the J&K border. At such times, ED and CBI should be sent to the borders. There is no other option…” the Sena editorial said. Shiv Sena has also accused BJP of targeting MLA Pratap Sarnaik, alleged of money laundering, now being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate(ED).