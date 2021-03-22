67th National Film Awards: SSR’s ‘Chhichhore’ wins best hindi film of the Year Award! Know the full list of Winners Here!
New Delhi, 22/3: The winners of the 67th National Film Awards were announced today. The ceremony had been delayed by almost a year due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The winners were announced today in a press conference at the National Media Centre, New Delhi. The full ceremony was available for streaming on PIB India’s Facebook page as well as the official YouTube channel.
There were 461 films in the Feature Film category and 220 films in the Non-Feature Film category. In the most film-friendly states, there were entries from 13 states.
67TH NATIONAL FILM AWARDS WINNERS LIST
The winners of the 67th National Film Awards are as follows
Most film-friendly state: Sikkim
Best Book on Cinema: A Gandhian Affair: India’s Curious Portrayal of Love in Cinema by Sanjay Suri
(Special mention– Cinema Paharana Manus written by Ashok Rane and Kannada Cinema: Jagathika Cinema Vikasa-Prerane Prabhava written by PR Ramadasa Naidu)
Best Film Critic: Sohini Chattopadhyay
NON FEATURE FILM CATEGORY
Best Narration: Wild Karnataka, Sir David Attenborough
Best Editing: Shut Up Sona, Arjun Gourisaria
Best Audiography: Radha (Musical), Allwin Rego and Sanjay Maurya
Best On-Location Sound Recordist: Rahas (Hindi), Saptarshi Sarkar
Best Cinematography: Sonsi, Savita Singh
Best Direction: Knock Knock Knock (English/Bengali), Sudhanshu Saria
Family Values: Oru Paathiraa Swapnam Pole (Malayalam)
Best Short Fiction Film: Custody (Hindi/English)
Special Jury Award: Small Scale Societies (English)
Best Animation Film: Radha (Musical)
Best Investigative Film: Jakkal
Best Exploration Film: Wild Karnataka (English)
Best Education Film: Apples and Oranges (English)
Best Film on Social Issues: Holy Rights (Hindi) and Ladli (Hindi)
Best Environment Film: The Stork Saviours (Hindi)
Best Promotional Film: The Shower (Hindi)
Best Art and Culture Film: Shrikshetra-Ru-Sahijata (Odia)
Best Biographical Film: Elephants Do Remember (English)
Best Ethnographic Film: Charan-Atva The Essence of Being a Nomad (Gujarati)
Best Debut Non Feature Film of a Director: Khisa (Marathi)
Best Non-Feature Film: An Engineered Dream (Hindi)
Best Music Direction:
FEATURE FILMS
Special Mention: Biryani (Malayalam), Jonaki Porua (Assamese), Lata Bhagwan Kare (Marathi), Picasso (Marathi)
Best Tulu Film: Pingara
Best Paniya Film: Kenjira
Best Mishing Film: Anu Ruwad
Best Khasi Film: Lewduh
Best Haryanvi Film: Chhoriyan Chhoron Se Kam Nahi Hoti
Best Chattisgarhi Film: Bhulan The Maze
Best Telugu Film: Jersey
Best Tamil Film: Asuran
Best Punjabi Film: Rab Da Radio 2
Best Odiya Film: Sala Budhar Badla and Kalira Atita
Best Manipuri Film: Eigi Kona
Best Malayalam Film: Kalla Nottam
Best Marathi Film: Bardo
Best Konkani Film: Kaajro
Best Kannada Film: Akshi
Best Hindi Film: Chhichhore
Best Bengali Film: Gumnaami
Best Assamese Film: Ronuwa- Who Never Surrender
Best Action Direction Award
Stunt: Avane Srimannarayana (Kannada)
Best Choreography: Maharshi (Telugu)
Best Special Effects: Marakkar- Arab
Special Jury Award: Oththa Seruppu Size-7 (Tamil)
Best Lyrics: Kolaambi (Malayalam)
Best Music Direction
Songs: Viswasam )Tamil)
Music Direction: Jyeshthoputro
Make-Up Artist: Helen
Best Costume Designer:
Best Production Design: Anandi Gopal
Best Editing: Jersey (Telugu)
Best Audiography: lewduh (Khasi)
Best Screenplay
Original Screenplay: Jyeshthoputri
Adapted Screenplay: Gumnaami
Dialogue Writer: The Tashkent Files (Hindi)
Best Cinematography: Jallikkettu (Malayalam)
Best Female Playback Singer: Bardo (Marathi)
Best Male PLayback Singer: Kesri, Teri Mitti (Hindi)
Best Child Artist
Best Supporting Actress: The Tashkent Files, Pallavi Joshi
Best Supporting Actor: Super Deluxe, Vijaya Sethupathi
Best Actress: Kangana Ranaut (Manikarnika, Panga)
Best Actor: Manoj Bajpayee for Bhonsle and Dhanush for Asuran
Best Direction: Bahattar Hoorain
Best Children Film: Kastoori (Hindi)
Best Film on Environment Conservation: Water Burial