67th National Film Awards: SSR’s ‘Chhichhore’ wins best hindi film of the Year Award! Know the full list of Winners Here!

New Delhi, 22/3: The winners of the 67th National Film Awards were announced today. The ceremony had been delayed by almost a year due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The winners were announced today in a press conference at the National Media Centre, New Delhi. The full ceremony was available for streaming on PIB India’s Facebook page as well as the official YouTube channel.

There were 461 films in the Feature Film category and 220 films in the Non-Feature Film category. In the most film-friendly states, there were entries from 13 states.

67TH NATIONAL FILM AWARDS WINNERS LIST

The winners of the 67th National Film Awards are as follows

Most film-friendly state: Sikkim

Best Book on Cinema: A Gandhian Affair: India’s Curious Portrayal of Love in Cinema by Sanjay Suri

(Special mention– Cinema Paharana Manus written by Ashok Rane and Kannada Cinema: Jagathika Cinema Vikasa-Prerane Prabhava written by PR Ramadasa Naidu)

Best Film Critic: Sohini Chattopadhyay

NON FEATURE FILM CATEGORY

Best Narration: Wild Karnataka, Sir David Attenborough

Best Editing: Shut Up Sona, Arjun Gourisaria

Best Audiography: Radha (Musical), Allwin Rego and Sanjay Maurya

Best On-Location Sound Recordist: Rahas (Hindi), Saptarshi Sarkar

Best Cinematography: Sonsi, Savita Singh

Best Direction: Knock Knock Knock (English/Bengali), Sudhanshu Saria

Family Values: Oru Paathiraa Swapnam Pole (Malayalam)

Best Short Fiction Film: Custody (Hindi/English)

Special Jury Award: Small Scale Societies (English)

Best Animation Film: Radha (Musical)

Best Investigative Film: Jakkal

Best Exploration Film: Wild Karnataka (English)

Best Education Film: Apples and Oranges (English)

Best Film on Social Issues: Holy Rights (Hindi) and Ladli (Hindi)

Best Environment Film: The Stork Saviours (Hindi)

Best Promotional Film: The Shower (Hindi)

Best Art and Culture Film: Shrikshetra-Ru-Sahijata (Odia)

Best Biographical Film: Elephants Do Remember (English)

Best Ethnographic Film: Charan-Atva The Essence of Being a Nomad (Gujarati)

Best Debut Non Feature Film of a Director: Khisa (Marathi)

Best Non-Feature Film: An Engineered Dream (Hindi)

Best Music Direction:

FEATURE FILMS

Special Mention: Biryani (Malayalam), Jonaki Porua (Assamese), Lata Bhagwan Kare (Marathi), Picasso (Marathi)

Best Tulu Film: Pingara

Best Paniya Film: Kenjira

Best Mishing Film: Anu Ruwad

Best Khasi Film: Lewduh

Best Haryanvi Film: Chhoriyan Chhoron Se Kam Nahi Hoti

Best Chattisgarhi Film: Bhulan The Maze

Best Telugu Film: Jersey

Best Tamil Film: Asuran

Best Punjabi Film: Rab Da Radio 2

Best Odiya Film: Sala Budhar Badla and Kalira Atita

Best Manipuri Film: Eigi Kona

Best Malayalam Film: Kalla Nottam

Best Marathi Film: Bardo

Best Konkani Film: Kaajro

Best Kannada Film: Akshi

Best Hindi Film: Chhichhore

Best Bengali Film: Gumnaami

Best Assamese Film: Ronuwa- Who Never Surrender

Best Action Direction Award

Stunt: Avane Srimannarayana (Kannada)

Best Choreography: Maharshi (Telugu)

Best Special Effects: Marakkar- Arab

Special Jury Award: Oththa Seruppu Size-7 (Tamil)

Best Lyrics: Kolaambi (Malayalam)

Best Music Direction

Songs: Viswasam )Tamil)

Music Direction: Jyeshthoputro

Make-Up Artist: Helen

Best Costume Designer:

Best Production Design: Anandi Gopal

Best Editing: Jersey (Telugu)

Best Audiography: lewduh (Khasi)

Best Screenplay

Original Screenplay: Jyeshthoputri

Adapted Screenplay: Gumnaami

Dialogue Writer: The Tashkent Files (Hindi)

Best Cinematography: Jallikkettu (Malayalam)

Best Female Playback Singer: Bardo (Marathi)

Best Male PLayback Singer: Kesri, Teri Mitti (Hindi)

Best Child Artist

Best Supporting Actress: The Tashkent Files, Pallavi Joshi

Best Supporting Actor: Super Deluxe, Vijaya Sethupathi

Best Actress: Kangana Ranaut (Manikarnika, Panga)

Best Actor: Manoj Bajpayee for Bhonsle and Dhanush for Asuran

Best Direction: Bahattar Hoorain

Best Children Film: Kastoori (Hindi)

Best Film on Environment Conservation: Water Burial