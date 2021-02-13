7.1 earthquake jolts Japan, No Tsunami alert

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Tokyo, 14/1: According to reports, earthquake of magnitude 7.1 jolted the cost of  Japan on Saturday night.

Apart from Tokyo, the quake was felt in Miyagi and Fukushima prefectures in Japan’s Tohoku region.

According to a statement released by the Meteorological department of Japan,” A powerful magnitude 7.1 earthquake, which measured a strong 6 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale – the second-highest level – jolted Miyagi and Fukushima prefectures in the Tohoku region late Saturday night.”

 

“The quake, which also felt in Tokyo, where it registered a 4 on the Japanese scale, struck around 11:08 p.m., according to the Meteorological Agency. A tsunami warning was not issued,”

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
