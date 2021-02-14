US senate acquits Donald Trump

-
Washington DC,14/2:Former US President Donald Trump has received great relief. He has been acquitted of charges of inciting people to violence in the US Capitol Attack. Trump survived by a margin of 10 votes. 57 senators found him guilty in voting, while 43 members found him not guilty. The Senate needed a two-thirds majority ie 67 votes to convict them.
Trump was accused of rioting in the US Parliament House on 6 January. 5 people were killed in this incident. 7 Republican Party leaders supported the Democrats and voted against Trump.
This was the second time Trump was acquitted of any impeachment. The Senate decision on Saturday is being seen as a victory for Trump. After this, if Trump wants, in 2024, he can once again contest for the post of President. After being acquitted of charges of inciting violence, Trump released a statement. Trump alleged a conspiracy to defame him.