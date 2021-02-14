US senate acquits Donald Trump

FeaturedTop Stories
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 109,101,906
    World
    Confirmed: 109,101,906
    Active: 25,420,050
    Recovered: 81,276,468
    Death: 2,405,388
  • USA 28,196,964
    USA
    Confirmed: 28,196,964
    Active: 9,547,775
    Recovered: 18,153,126
    Death: 496,063
  • India 10,904,738
    India
    Confirmed: 10,904,738
    Active: 139,277
    Recovered: 10,609,788
    Death: 155,673
  • Brazil 9,811,255
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 9,811,255
    Active: 861,768
    Recovered: 8,710,840
    Death: 238,647
  • Russia 4,057,698
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,057,698
    Active: 400,095
    Recovered: 3,577,907
    Death: 79,696
  • UK 4,027,106
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,027,106
    Active: 1,784,867
    Recovered: 2,125,331
    Death: 116,908
  • Italy 2,710,819
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,710,819
    Active: 401,413
    Recovered: 2,216,050
    Death: 93,356
  • Turkey 2,579,896
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,579,896
    Active: 84,100
    Recovered: 2,468,419
    Death: 27,377
  • Germany 2,336,905
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,336,905
    Active: 159,490
    Recovered: 2,112,000
    Death: 65,415
  • Pakistan 561,625
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 561,625
    Active: 25,649
    Recovered: 523,700
    Death: 12,276
  • China 89,763
    China
    Confirmed: 89,763
    Active: 689
    Recovered: 84,438
    Death: 4,636

Washington DC,14/2:Former US President Donald Trump has received great relief. He has been acquitted of charges of inciting people to violence in the US Capitol Attack. Trump survived by a margin of 10 votes. 57 senators found him guilty in voting, while 43 members found him not guilty. The Senate needed a two-thirds majority ie 67 votes to convict them.

Trump was accused of rioting in the US Parliament House on 6 January. 5 people were killed in this incident. 7 Republican Party leaders supported the Democrats and voted against Trump.

This was the second time Trump was acquitted of any impeachment. The Senate decision on Saturday is being seen as a victory for Trump. After this, if Trump wants, in 2024, he can once again contest for the post of President. After being acquitted of charges of inciting violence, Trump released a statement. Trump alleged a conspiracy to defame him.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.