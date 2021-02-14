Wrapped In Tricolor: Pulwama Terror Attack

-
WorldConfirmed: 109,106,464Active: 25,419,945Recovered: 81,281,056Death: 2,405,463
USAConfirmed: 28,196,964Active: 9,547,775Recovered: 18,153,126Death: 496,063
IndiaConfirmed: 10,904,940Active: 137,536Recovered: 10,611,731Death: 155,673
BrazilConfirmed: 9,811,255Active: 861,768Recovered: 8,710,840Death: 238,647
RussiaConfirmed: 4,057,698Active: 400,095Recovered: 3,577,907Death: 79,696
UKConfirmed: 4,027,106Active: 1,784,867Recovered: 2,125,331Death: 116,908
ItalyConfirmed: 2,710,819Active: 401,413Recovered: 2,216,050Death: 93,356
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,579,896Active: 84,100Recovered: 2,468,419Death: 27,377
GermanyConfirmed: 2,336,905Active: 159,490Recovered: 2,112,000Death: 65,415
PakistanConfirmed: 563,029Active: 25,635Recovered: 525,087Death: 12,307
ChinaConfirmed: 89,763Active: 689Recovered: 84,438Death: 4,636
Sunday, February 14 marks 2nd anniversary of gruesome Pulwama terror attack that killed 40 CRPF jawans. A group of vehicles carrying security personnel on the Jammu Srinagar National Highway was attacked by a suicide bomber at Lethpora in the Pulwama district, Jammu and Kashmir. The attack resulted in the death of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans.