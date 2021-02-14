Wrapped In Tricolor: Pulwama Terror Attack

COVID-19 Updates World 109,106,464 World Confirmed: 109,106,464 Active: 25,419,945 Recovered: 81,281,056 Death: 2,405,463

Sunday, February 14 marks 2nd anniversary of gruesome Pulwama terror attack that killed 40 CRPF jawans. A group of vehicles carrying security personnel on the Jammu Srinagar National Highway was attacked by a suicide bomber at Lethpora in the Pulwama district, Jammu and Kashmir. The attack resulted in the death of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans.