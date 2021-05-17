ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ବଢୁଛି ତାତି: ଆଜି ୪୦ ଡିଗ୍ରୀ ଉପରେ ୭ ସହର

-
World
164,061,550
USA
33,718,298
India
25,194,453
Brazil
15,627,475
Turkey
5,117,374
Russia
4,949,573
UK
4,452,756
Italy
4,162,576
Germany
3,604,053
Pakistan
880,362
China
90,872
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର: କିଛି ଦିନର ବ୍ୟବଧାନ ପରେ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ପୁଣି ଥରେ ତାତି ବଢିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଆଜି ୪୦ ଡିଗ୍ରୀ ଉପରେ ରହିଛି ୭ ସହରର ତାପମାତ୍ରା । ୪୦ ଡିଗ୍ରୀ ସହ ସବୁଠାରୁ ଉତ୍ତପ୍ତ ସହର ପାଲଟିଛି ବୌଦ୍ଧ । ସେହିପରି ସୋନପୁରରେ ୪୦.୮, ଅନୁଗୁଳରେ ୪୦.୭, ସମ୍ବଲପୁରରେ ୪୦.୫, ସୁନ୍ଦରଗଡ, ଟିଟିଲାଗଡ ଓ ମାଲକାନଗିରିରେ ୪୦ ଡିଗ୍ରୀ ତାପମାତ୍ରା ରେକର୍ଡ କରାଯାଇଛି ।