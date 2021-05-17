ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ବଢୁଛି ତାତି: ଆଜି ୪୦ ଡିଗ୍ରୀ ଉପରେ ୭ ସହର

By Sushreejyoti Routray
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର: କିଛି ଦିନର ବ୍ୟବଧାନ ପରେ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ପୁଣି ଥରେ ତାତି ବଢିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଆଜି ୪୦ ଡିଗ୍ରୀ ଉପରେ ରହିଛି ୭ ସହରର ତାପମାତ୍ରା । ୪୦ ଡିଗ୍ରୀ ସହ ସବୁଠାରୁ ଉତ୍ତପ୍ତ ସହର ପାଲଟିଛି ବୌଦ୍ଧ । ସେହିପରି ସୋନପୁରରେ ୪୦.୮, ଅନୁଗୁଳରେ ୪୦.୭, ସମ୍ବଲପୁରରେ ୪୦.୫, ସୁନ୍ଦରଗଡ, ଟିଟିଲାଗଡ ଓ ମାଲକାନଗିରିରେ ୪୦ ଡିଗ୍ରୀ ତାପମାତ୍ରା ରେକର୍ଡ କରାଯାଇଛି ।

