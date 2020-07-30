7 new routes for bullet trains in India!Know the possible routes.

Indian Railways and National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will begin the process of acquiring additional land for running bullet trains on seven new routes.
A four-member team was formed to take the process forward. Indian railways are already in the process of acquiring high-speed routes for the bullet trains.
7 routes have been identified for the bullet trains. These are Delhi to Varanasi via Noida, Agra and Lucknow; Varanasi to Howrah via Patna; Delhi to Ahmedabad via Jaipur and Udaipur; Delhi to Amritsar via Chandigarh, Ludhiana and Jalandhar; Mumbai to Nagpur via Nasik; Mumbai to Hyderabad via Pune and Chennai to Mysore via Bangalore.