74 people tested Coronavirus positive in Cuttack City area

Cuttack, 5/7: Coronavirus is wreaking havoc in Odisha. Cuttack is becoming one of the worst affected districts in Odisha .Out of the 94 new COVID-19 positive cases reported today in #Cuttack district, 74 +ve cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area). Sanitization and surveillance work is underway in the concerned areas. 46 cases are reported in Institutional quarantine and 28 cases are reported in-home quarantine.

These are testing times for our city. Requesting all citizens to follow the #Shutdown religiously.

– Protect the elderly and those with co-morbid conditions and do not let them venture out

(1/n) https://t.co/GyXRukzFBe — Ananya Das (@AnanyaDasIAS) July 5, 2020