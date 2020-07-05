74 people tested Coronavirus positive in Cuttack City area

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Cuttack, 5/7: Coronavirus is wreaking havoc in Odisha. Cuttack is becoming one of the worst affected districts in Odisha .Out of the 94 new COVID-19 positive cases reported today in #Cuttack district, 74 +ve cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area). Sanitization and surveillance work is underway in the concerned areas. 46 cases are reported in Institutional quarantine and 28 cases are reported in-home quarantine.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
