A video of a Pani Poori ATM video is trending on the internet. Additional Director General of Police Hardi Singh shared the video of the Pani Poori ATM. This ATM works just like the general ATM machine. You just have to put the money in and then one-by-one your ordered gol gappas come out.

Now this is real Indian ingenuity! A Pani Poori vending machine. Call it by any name Gol Gappe, Puchka, Batasa – we love it! pic.twitter.com/wC288b9uUD — Hardi Singh (@HardiSpeaks) July 2, 2020