CM Naveen Patnaik Congratulates Baisali Mohanty on being appointed as United Nations Policy Office

Bhubaneswar,5/7: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik congratulates Baisali Mohanty on being appointed as United Nations Policy officer. Baisali took charge on July 1. She completed her Master’s Degree in International Studies from Oxford University in 2016.s She has been acting as an OIM Officer in the UN Mission for Rohingyas at Cox’s Bazar in Bangladesh. She belongs to Puri and daughter of eminent woman activist & author Manasi Pradhan and ex-chief engineer & IIT alumnus Radha Binod Mohanty, Baisali hails from Puri.

