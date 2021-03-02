ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଆଉ ୭୪ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ, ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ କେଉଁଠୁ କେତେ ?

FeaturedBreaking NewsOdisha
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 115,033,450
    World
    Confirmed: 115,033,450
    Active: 21,723,425
    Recovered: 90,758,652
    Death: 2,551,373
  • USA 29,314,254
    USA
    Confirmed: 29,314,254
    Active: 8,969,496
    Recovered: 19,817,532
    Death: 527,226
  • India 11,124,527
    India
    Confirmed: 11,124,527
    Active: 168,331
    Recovered: 10,798,921
    Death: 157,275
  • Brazil 10,589,608
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 10,589,608
    Active: 876,672
    Recovered: 9,457,100
    Death: 255,836
  • Russia 4,268,215
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,268,215
    Active: 343,279
    Recovered: 3,838,040
    Death: 86,896
  • UK 4,182,009
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,182,009
    Active: 1,099,172
    Recovered: 2,959,884
    Death: 122,953
  • Italy 2,938,371
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,938,371
    Active: 424,333
    Recovered: 2,416,093
    Death: 97,945
  • Turkey 2,711,479
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,711,479
    Active: 104,660
    Recovered: 2,578,181
    Death: 28,638
  • Germany 2,455,569
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,455,569
    Active: 120,045
    Recovered: 2,264,600
    Death: 70,924
  • Pakistan 582,528
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 582,528
    Active: 22,184
    Recovered: 547,406
    Death: 12,938
  • China 89,923
    China
    Confirmed: 89,923
    Active: 200
    Recovered: 85,087
    Death: 4,636

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୨।୩(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ୨୪ ଘଣ୍ଟାରେ ପୁଣି ୭୪ଜଣ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ସଙ୍ଗରୋଧରୁ ୪୫ ଓ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୨୯ ଜଣ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏହା ସହ ଆଜି କରୋନାରେ ଜଣଙ୍କର ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ଘଟିଛି । ମୃତକ ଜଣକ ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରର ୫୪ ବର୍ଷୀୟ ପୁରୁଷ ବୋଲି ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି । ଏହି କ୍ରମରେ କରୋନା ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧୯୧୭କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ଏନେଇ ରାଜ୍ୟ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ଓ ପରିବାର କଲ୍ୟାଣ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।

ଏହି କ୍ରମରେ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୩୭ ହଜାର ୩୫୧ରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛି । ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ସୁସ୍ଥ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୩୪ ହଜାର ୬୪୭ ରହିଥିବା ବେଳେ ୭୩୪ ଜଣ ଚିକିତ୍ସିତ ହେଉଛନ୍ତି । ତେବେ ଆଜି ସୁନ୍ଦରଗଡ଼ରୁ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ୧୩ ଜଣ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏନେଇ ସୂଚନା ଓ ଲୋକ ସମ୍ପର୍କ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.