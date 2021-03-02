ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଆଉ ୭୪ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ, ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ କେଉଁଠୁ କେତେ ?

-
World
115,033,450
WorldConfirmed: 115,033,450Active: 21,723,425Recovered: 90,758,652Death: 2,551,373
-
USA
29,314,254
USAConfirmed: 29,314,254Active: 8,969,496Recovered: 19,817,532Death: 527,226
-
India
11,124,527
IndiaConfirmed: 11,124,527Active: 168,331Recovered: 10,798,921Death: 157,275
-
Brazil
10,589,608
BrazilConfirmed: 10,589,608Active: 876,672Recovered: 9,457,100Death: 255,836
-
Russia
4,268,215
RussiaConfirmed: 4,268,215Active: 343,279Recovered: 3,838,040Death: 86,896
-
UK
4,182,009
UKConfirmed: 4,182,009Active: 1,099,172Recovered: 2,959,884Death: 122,953
-
Italy
2,938,371
ItalyConfirmed: 2,938,371Active: 424,333Recovered: 2,416,093Death: 97,945
-
Turkey
2,711,479
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,711,479Active: 104,660Recovered: 2,578,181Death: 28,638
-
Germany
2,455,569
GermanyConfirmed: 2,455,569Active: 120,045Recovered: 2,264,600Death: 70,924
-
Pakistan
582,528
PakistanConfirmed: 582,528Active: 22,184Recovered: 547,406Death: 12,938
-
China
89,923
ChinaConfirmed: 89,923Active: 200Recovered: 85,087Death: 4,636
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୨।୩(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ୨୪ ଘଣ୍ଟାରେ ପୁଣି ୭୪ଜଣ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ସଙ୍ଗରୋଧରୁ ୪୫ ଓ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୨୯ ଜଣ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏହା ସହ ଆଜି କରୋନାରେ ଜଣଙ୍କର ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ଘଟିଛି । ମୃତକ ଜଣକ ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରର ୫୪ ବର୍ଷୀୟ ପୁରୁଷ ବୋଲି ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି । ଏହି କ୍ରମରେ କରୋନା ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧୯୧୭କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ଏନେଇ ରାଜ୍ୟ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ଓ ପରିବାର କଲ୍ୟାଣ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।
Covid-19 Report For 1st March
New Positive Cases: 74
In quarantine: 45
Local contacts: 29
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Balasore: 5
2. Bargarh: 3
3. Bhadrak: 2
4. Balangir: 3
5. Gajapati: 1
— I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) March 2, 2021
ଏହି କ୍ରମରେ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୩୭ ହଜାର ୩୫୧ରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛି । ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ସୁସ୍ଥ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୩୪ ହଜାର ୬୪୭ ରହିଥିବା ବେଳେ ୭୩୪ ଜଣ ଚିକିତ୍ସିତ ହେଉଛନ୍ତି । ତେବେ ଆଜି ସୁନ୍ଦରଗଡ଼ରୁ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ୧୩ ଜଣ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏନେଇ ସୂଚନା ଓ ଲୋକ ସମ୍ପର୍କ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।
15. Sonepur: 4
16. Sundargarh: 13
17. State Pool: 2
New recoveries: 76
Cumulative tested: 8360145
Positive: 337351
Recovered: 334647
Active cases: 734
— I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) March 2, 2021