ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଆଉ ୭୪ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ, ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ କେଉଁଠୁ କେତେ ?

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୨।୩(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ୨୪ ଘଣ୍ଟାରେ ପୁଣି ୭୪ଜଣ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ସଙ୍ଗରୋଧରୁ ୪୫ ଓ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୨୯ ଜଣ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏହା ସହ ଆଜି କରୋନାରେ ଜଣଙ୍କର ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ଘଟିଛି । ମୃତକ ଜଣକ ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରର ୫୪ ବର୍ଷୀୟ ପୁରୁଷ ବୋଲି ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି । ଏହି କ୍ରମରେ କରୋନା ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧୯୧୭କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ଏନେଇ ରାଜ୍ୟ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ଓ ପରିବାର କଲ୍ୟାଣ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।

Covid-19 Report For 1st March

New Positive Cases: 74

In quarantine: 45

Local contacts: 29

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Balasore: 5

2. Bargarh: 3

3. Bhadrak: 2

4. Balangir: 3

5. Gajapati: 1

