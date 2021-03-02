Priyanka Gandhi Plucks Tea leaves in Assam. Watch Video!

COVID-19 Updates World 115,034,561 World Confirmed: 115,034,561 Active: 21,724,281 Recovered: 90,758,900 Death: 2,551,380

New Delhi, 2/3: Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi is on a two-day visit to Assam. On Tuesday she interacted with Assam’s tea garden workers in Sadharu tea estate in Biswanath. She not only interacted with workers but also picked up a basket and started plucking tea leaves.

Smt. @priyankagandhi learns the intricacies of tea leaf plucking directly from the women tea workers at Sadhuru tea garden, Assam.#AssamWithPriyankaGandhi pic.twitter.com/605Kuah2UL — Congress (@INCIndia) March 2, 2021

At the tea estate, Priyanka also interacted with the workers to “understand their worries and apprehensions, their hopes and aspirations.”

Smt. @priyankagandhi sits amongst brothers & sisters of the Sadhuru tea garden, Assam to understand their worries & apprehensions, their hopes & aspirations.#AssamWithPriyankaGandhi pic.twitter.com/Qa84xW5tB9 — Congress (@INCIndia) March 2, 2021

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expressed her happiness through a Tweet and said, “The life of tea garden workers is full of truth and simplicity and their labor is valuable for the country. Today, I talked to them about their work and the well-being of the family and realized the difficulties of their life. I will not forget the love I got from them.”