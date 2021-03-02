Priyanka Gandhi Plucks Tea leaves in Assam. Watch Video!

-
New Delhi, 2/3: Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi is on a two-day visit to Assam. On Tuesday she interacted with Assam’s tea garden workers in Sadharu tea estate in Biswanath. She not only interacted with workers but also picked up a basket and started plucking tea leaves.
Smt. @priyankagandhi learns the intricacies of tea leaf plucking directly from the women tea workers at Sadhuru tea garden, Assam.#AssamWithPriyankaGandhi pic.twitter.com/605Kuah2UL
— Congress (@INCIndia) March 2, 2021
At the tea estate, Priyanka also interacted with the workers to “understand their worries and apprehensions, their hopes and aspirations.”
Smt. @priyankagandhi sits amongst brothers & sisters of the Sadhuru tea garden, Assam to understand their worries & apprehensions, their hopes & aspirations.#AssamWithPriyankaGandhi pic.twitter.com/Qa84xW5tB9
— Congress (@INCIndia) March 2, 2021
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expressed her happiness through a Tweet and said, “The life of tea garden workers is full of truth and simplicity and their labor is valuable for the country. Today, I talked to them about their work and the well-being of the family and realized the difficulties of their life. I will not forget the love I got from them.”
चाय बागान के श्रमिकों का जीवन सच्चाई एवं सादगी से भरा हुआ है एवं उनका श्रम देश के लिए बहुमूल्य है।
आज उनके संग बैठकर उनके कामकाज, घर परिवार का हालचाल जाना और उनके जीवन की कठिनाइयों को महसूस किया।
उनसे मिला प्रेम और ये आत्मीयता नहीं भूलूँगी pic.twitter.com/i99byrBtXn
— Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) March 2, 2021