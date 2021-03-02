Priyanka Gandhi Plucks Tea leaves in Assam. Watch Video!

FeaturedNationalPolitics
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 115,034,561
    World
    Confirmed: 115,034,561
    Active: 21,724,281
    Recovered: 90,758,900
    Death: 2,551,380
  • USA 29,314,254
    USA
    Confirmed: 29,314,254
    Active: 8,969,496
    Recovered: 19,817,532
    Death: 527,226
  • India 11,124,527
    India
    Confirmed: 11,124,527
    Active: 168,331
    Recovered: 10,798,921
    Death: 157,275
  • Brazil 10,589,608
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 10,589,608
    Active: 876,672
    Recovered: 9,457,100
    Death: 255,836
  • Russia 4,268,215
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,268,215
    Active: 343,279
    Recovered: 3,838,040
    Death: 86,896
  • UK 4,182,009
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,182,009
    Active: 1,099,172
    Recovered: 2,959,884
    Death: 122,953
  • Italy 2,938,371
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,938,371
    Active: 424,333
    Recovered: 2,416,093
    Death: 97,945
  • Turkey 2,711,479
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,711,479
    Active: 104,660
    Recovered: 2,578,181
    Death: 28,638
  • Germany 2,455,569
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,455,569
    Active: 120,045
    Recovered: 2,264,600
    Death: 70,924
  • Pakistan 582,528
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 582,528
    Active: 22,184
    Recovered: 547,406
    Death: 12,938
  • China 89,923
    China
    Confirmed: 89,923
    Active: 200
    Recovered: 85,087
    Death: 4,636

New Delhi, 2/3: Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi is on a two-day visit to Assam. On Tuesday she interacted with Assam’s tea garden workers in Sadharu tea estate in Biswanath. She not only interacted with workers but also picked up a basket and started plucking tea leaves.

At the tea estate, Priyanka also interacted with the workers to “understand their worries and apprehensions, their hopes and aspirations.”

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expressed her happiness through a Tweet and said, “The life of tea garden workers is full of truth and simplicity and their labor is valuable for the country. Today, I talked to them about their work and the well-being of the family and realized the difficulties of their life. I will not forget the love I got from them.”

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.