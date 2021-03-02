Mukesh Ambani becomes 8th richest in world according to Hurun Global Rich List 2021

National
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
New Delhi, 2/3: The chairman of Reliance Industries and Asia’s Richest man Mukesh Ambani has taken the eighth spot in the Hurun Global Rich List 2021. The list was published on Tuesday.

Mukesh Ambani’s total wealth swelled to $83 billion (approximately Rs 6.09 lakh crore) over the past one year, a report said.

Bloomberg Billionaires Index had reported on Saturday that Mukesh Ambani had become the richest man in Asia after China’s Zhong Shanshan lost $22 billion.

Other Indians besides Mukesh Ambani in the list are Gautam Adani and family (ranked 48 with Rs 2.34 lakh crore wealth), Shiv Nadar and family (ranked 58 with Rs 1.94 lakh crore wealth), Lakshmi N Mittal (ranked 104 with Rs 1.40 lakh crore wealth), Cyrus Poonawalla of Serum Institute (ranked 113 with Rs 1.35 lakh crore).

Tesla chief Elon Musk bagged the top spot on the list for the first time after adding a massive $151 billion during the year to take his net worth to $197 billion. Amazon.com Inc boss Jeff Bezos ranked second with $189 billion in net worth.

 

 

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
