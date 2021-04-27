773 new Covid cases reported in Bhubaneswar

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 148,821,181
    World
    Confirmed: 148,821,181
    Active: 18,681,992
    Recovered: 127,000,453
    Death: 3,138,736
  • USA 32,876,948
    USA
    Confirmed: 32,876,948
    Active: 6,812,794
    Recovered: 25,477,507
    Death: 586,647
  • India 17,796,372
    India
    Confirmed: 17,796,372
    Active: 2,949,177
    Recovered: 14,648,296
    Death: 198,899
  • Brazil 14,370,456
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 14,370,456
    Active: 1,099,201
    Recovered: 12,879,051
    Death: 392,204
  • Russia 4,779,425
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,779,425
    Active: 267,767
    Recovered: 4,402,678
    Death: 108,980
  • Turkey 4,667,281
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 4,667,281
    Active: 506,899
    Recovered: 4,121,671
    Death: 38,711
  • UK 4,406,946
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,406,946
    Active: 81,840
    Recovered: 4,197,672
    Death: 127,434
  • Italy 3,971,114
    Italy
    Confirmed: 3,971,114
    Active: 452,812
    Recovered: 3,398,763
    Death: 119,539
  • Germany 3,317,330
    Germany
    Confirmed: 3,317,330
    Active: 303,379
    Recovered: 2,931,400
    Death: 82,551
  • Pakistan 804,939
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 804,939
    Active: 87,794
    Recovered: 699,816
    Death: 17,329
  • China 90,610
    China
    Confirmed: 90,610
    Active: 316
    Recovered: 85,658
    Death: 4,636

Bhubaneswar, April 27: As many as 773 new Covid-19 positive cases were detected under the jurisdiction of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC).

 

Local contact cases were over four times higher than quarantine cases. When 140 were quarantine cases, 632 were local contacts.

 

Similarly, 343 patients recovered from the disease during this period, tweeted BMC.

 

The capital city has now 5,896 active cases after recovery of 35,227 patients while 257 persons have succumbed to the virus.

 

As many as 41,401 cases have been reported in the city so far.

