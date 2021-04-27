773 new Covid cases reported in Bhubaneswar

-
World
148,821,181
WorldConfirmed: 148,821,181Active: 18,681,992Recovered: 127,000,453Death: 3,138,736
-
USA
32,876,948
USAConfirmed: 32,876,948Active: 6,812,794Recovered: 25,477,507Death: 586,647
-
India
17,796,372
IndiaConfirmed: 17,796,372Active: 2,949,177Recovered: 14,648,296Death: 198,899
-
Brazil
14,370,456
BrazilConfirmed: 14,370,456Active: 1,099,201Recovered: 12,879,051Death: 392,204
-
Russia
4,779,425
RussiaConfirmed: 4,779,425Active: 267,767Recovered: 4,402,678Death: 108,980
-
Turkey
4,667,281
TurkeyConfirmed: 4,667,281Active: 506,899Recovered: 4,121,671Death: 38,711
-
UK
4,406,946
UKConfirmed: 4,406,946Active: 81,840Recovered: 4,197,672Death: 127,434
-
Italy
3,971,114
ItalyConfirmed: 3,971,114Active: 452,812Recovered: 3,398,763Death: 119,539
-
Germany
3,317,330
GermanyConfirmed: 3,317,330Active: 303,379Recovered: 2,931,400Death: 82,551
-
Pakistan
804,939
PakistanConfirmed: 804,939Active: 87,794Recovered: 699,816Death: 17,329
-
China
90,610
ChinaConfirmed: 90,610Active: 316Recovered: 85,658Death: 4,636
Bhubaneswar, April 27: As many as 773 new Covid-19 positive cases were detected under the jurisdiction of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC).
Local contact cases were over four times higher than quarantine cases. When 140 were quarantine cases, 632 were local contacts.
Similarly, 343 patients recovered from the disease during this period, tweeted BMC.
The capital city has now 5,896 active cases after recovery of 35,227 patients while 257 persons have succumbed to the virus.
As many as 41,401 cases have been reported in the city so far.