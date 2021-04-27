ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରରୁ ଆଜି ୭୭୩ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ,ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ କେଉଁଠୁ କେତେ ?

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୨୭।୪(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରରେ ଲଗାତାର ହେବ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ବଢ଼ିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ଆଜି ରାଜଧାନୀ ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରରୁ ପୁଣି ୭୭୩ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ୍ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି। ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ କ୍ୱାରାଣ୍ଟାଇନ୍‌ରୁ ୧୪୦ ଜଣ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଥିବା ବେଳେ ୬୩୨ ଜଣ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ସଂକ୍ରମିତ ରହିଛନ୍ତି। ସେହିପରି ୩୪୩ଜଣ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି। ଏନେଇ ଟ୍ବିଟ୍ କରି ସୂଚନା ଦେଇଛି ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର ମହାନଗର ନିଗମ(ବିଏମ୍‌ସି)।

ତେବେ ରାଜଧାନୀରେ ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ସୁଦ୍ଧା ମୋଟ୍ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୪୧ ହଜାର ୪୦୧ରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଥିବା ବେଳେ ୩୫ ହଜାର ୨୨୭ ଜଣ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି। ୫ ହଜାର ୮୯୬ ଜଣ ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ଚିକିତ୍ସିତ ହେଉଛନ୍ତି। ୨୫୭ ଜଣଙ୍କ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ଘଟିଛି ।

