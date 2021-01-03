7th Pay Commision: Government Employees to benefit from New Reforms

-
World
85,051,714
WorldConfirmed: 85,051,714Active: 23,011,673Recovered: 60,194,911Death: 1,845,130
-
USA
20,904,701
USAConfirmed: 20,904,701Active: 8,184,632Recovered: 12,361,387Death: 358,682
-
India
10,324,631
IndiaConfirmed: 10,324,631Active: 247,850Recovered: 9,927,310Death: 149,471
-
Brazil
7,716,405
BrazilConfirmed: 7,716,405Active: 751,243Recovered: 6,769,420Death: 195,742
-
Russia
3,236,787
RussiaConfirmed: 3,236,787Active: 559,399Recovered: 2,618,882Death: 58,506
-
UK
2,599,789
UKConfirmed: 2,599,789Active: 2,525,219Recovered: N/ADeath: 74,570
-
Turkey
2,232,035
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,232,035Active: 84,308Recovered: 2,126,432Death: 21,295
-
Italy
2,141,201
ItalyConfirmed: 2,141,201Active: 577,062Recovered: 1,489,154Death: 74,985
-
Germany
1,773,540
GermanyConfirmed: 1,773,540Active: 356,781Recovered: 1,381,900Death: 34,859
-
Pakistan
486,634
PakistanConfirmed: 486,634Active: 35,663Recovered: 440,660Death: 10,311
-
China
87,117
ChinaConfirmed: 87,117Active: 395Recovered: 82,088Death: 4,634
New Delhi, 3/1: The Government of India has increased the ‘disability compensation’ for its employees. It will be applicable if they get disabled in the line of duty and are still retained in service despite their disability.
According to Union Minister Jitendra Singh, the move will benefit many Central Armed Police Force personnel including Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Border Security Force (BSF). He said that disability in the performance of duties was generally reported in their case due to hostile and difficult work environment and constraints in job requirements.
The minister said, “However, with the new order issued by the Department of Pensions in the Ministry of Personnel, the employees covered under NPS will also get benefits under Rule (9) of Extra-Ordinary Pension (EOP).”