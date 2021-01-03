7th Pay Commision: Government Employees to benefit from New Reforms

COVID-19 Updates World 85,051,714 World Confirmed: 85,051,714 Active: 23,011,673 Recovered: 60,194,911 Death: 1,845,130

USA 20,904,701 USA Confirmed: 20,904,701 Active: 8,184,632 Recovered: 12,361,387 Death: 358,682

India 10,324,631 India Confirmed: 10,324,631 Active: 247,850 Recovered: 9,927,310 Death: 149,471

Brazil 7,716,405 Brazil Confirmed: 7,716,405 Active: 751,243 Recovered: 6,769,420 Death: 195,742

Russia 3,236,787 Russia Confirmed: 3,236,787 Active: 559,399 Recovered: 2,618,882 Death: 58,506

UK 2,599,789 UK Confirmed: 2,599,789 Active: 2,525,219 Recovered: N/A Death: 74,570

Turkey 2,232,035 Turkey Confirmed: 2,232,035 Active: 84,308 Recovered: 2,126,432 Death: 21,295

Italy 2,141,201 Italy Confirmed: 2,141,201 Active: 577,062 Recovered: 1,489,154 Death: 74,985

Germany 1,773,540 Germany Confirmed: 1,773,540 Active: 356,781 Recovered: 1,381,900 Death: 34,859

Pakistan 486,634 Pakistan Confirmed: 486,634 Active: 35,663 Recovered: 440,660 Death: 10,311

China 87,117 China Confirmed: 87,117 Active: 395 Recovered: 82,088 Death: 4,634

New Delhi, 3/1: The Government of India has increased the ‘disability compensation’ for its employees. It will be applicable if they get disabled in the line of duty and are still retained in service despite their disability.

According to Union Minister Jitendra Singh, the move will benefit many Central Armed Police Force personnel including Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Border Security Force (BSF). He said that disability in the performance of duties was generally reported in their case due to hostile and difficult work environment and constraints in job requirements.

The minister said, “However, with the new order issued by the Department of Pensions in the Ministry of Personnel, the employees covered under NPS will also get benefits under Rule (9) of Extra-Ordinary Pension (EOP).”