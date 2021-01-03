Australia vs India Test Series: India set to travel to Sydney Together

COVID-19 Updates World 85,225,326 World Confirmed: 85,225,326 Active: 23,101,892 Recovered: 60,275,931 Death: 1,847,503

Melbourne, 3/1: The Indian Cricket Team Management including the five players who are under investigation for breaching bio-bubble protocol are set to travel to Sydney together. The players under investigation are Rohit Sharma, Risabh Pant, Shubman Gill, Prithvi Shaw, and Navdeep Saini.

A video surfaced on social media that showed the alleged five players were having lunch at a Melbourne Restaurant. The Australian and Indian cricket boards are investigating the alleged breach of biosecurity protocols with precedent suggesting the players might be fined for their actions but they won’t be staying back in Melbourne.

The 4 match test series is tied at 1-1. Both teams will be reaching Sydney on January 4 after which they will start preparing for the third Test which begins on January 7.