୬ରୁ ଖୋଲିବ ପାଇକମାଳର ପ୍ରସିଦ୍ଧ ନୃସିଂହନାଥ ମନ୍ଦିର

WorldConfirmed: 85,225,386Active: 23,101,923Recovered: 60,275,956Death: 1,847,507
ବରଗଡ଼, ୩ା୧ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ଆସନ୍ତା ୬ ତାରିଖରୁ ଖୋଲିବ ବରଗଡ଼ ଜିଲ୍ଲାର ପାଇକମାଳର ନୃସିଂହନାଥ ମନ୍ଦିର । ତେବେ ମନ୍ଦିର ଖୋଲିବାର ପ୍ରଥମ ୭ ଦିନ ବରଗଡ଼ ଜିଲ୍ଲାବାସୀଙ୍କୁ ଦର୍ଶନ ଅନୁମତି ମିଳିବ ବୋଲି ବରଗଡ଼ ଜିଲ୍ଲାପାଳ ଜ୍ୟୋତିରଞ୍ଜନ ପ୍ରଧାନ ସୂଚନା ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି ।
ଅନ୍ୟ ଜିଲ୍ଲାର ଭକ୍ତମାନେ ଦର୍ଶନ କରିବା ପାଇଁ କୋଭିଡ ନେଗେଟିଭ ରିପୋର୍ଟ ଯାଞ୍ଚ କରାଯିବ । ତେବେ ଅନ୍ୟ ରାଜ୍ୟର ଭକ୍ତ ଓ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟଟକଙ୍କୁ ମନ୍ଦିର ପ୍ରବେଶକୁ ବାରଣ କରାଯାଇଛି ।