୬ରୁ ଖୋଲିବ ପାଇକମାଳର ପ୍ରସିଦ୍ଧ ନୃସିଂହନାଥ ମନ୍ଦିର

FeaturedBreaking NewsOdisha
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 85,225,386
    World
    Confirmed: 85,225,386
    Active: 23,101,923
    Recovered: 60,275,956
    Death: 1,847,507
  • USA 20,927,033
    USA
    Confirmed: 20,927,033
    Active: 8,198,741
    Recovered: 12,369,409
    Death: 358,883
  • India 10,339,726
    India
    Confirmed: 10,339,726
    Active: 246,507
    Recovered: 9,943,560
    Death: 149,659
  • Brazil 7,719,314
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 7,719,314
    Active: 754,089
    Recovered: 6,769,420
    Death: 195,805
  • Russia 3,236,787
    Russia
    Confirmed: 3,236,787
    Active: 559,399
    Recovered: 2,618,882
    Death: 58,506
  • UK 2,654,779
    UK
    Confirmed: 2,654,779
    Active: 2,579,755
    Recovered: N/A
    Death: 75,024
  • Turkey 2,241,912
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,241,912
    Active: 83,890
    Recovered: 2,136,534
    Death: 21,488
  • Italy 2,155,446
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,155,446
    Active: 576,214
    Recovered: 1,503,900
    Death: 75,332
  • Germany 1,779,915
    Germany
    Confirmed: 1,779,915
    Active: 362,962
    Recovered: 1,381,900
    Death: 35,053
  • Pakistan 486,634
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 486,634
    Active: 35,663
    Recovered: 440,660
    Death: 10,311
  • China 87,117
    China
    Confirmed: 87,117
    Active: 395
    Recovered: 82,088
    Death: 4,634

ବରଗଡ଼, ୩ା୧ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ଆସନ୍ତା ୬ ତାରିଖରୁ ଖୋଲିବ ବରଗଡ଼ ଜିଲ୍ଲାର ପାଇକମାଳର ନୃସିଂହନାଥ ମନ୍ଦିର । ତେବେ ମନ୍ଦିର ଖୋଲିବାର ପ୍ରଥମ ୭ ଦିନ ବରଗଡ଼ ଜିଲ୍ଲାବାସୀଙ୍କୁ ଦର୍ଶନ ଅନୁମତି ମିଳିବ ବୋଲି ବରଗଡ଼ ଜିଲ୍ଲାପାଳ ଜ୍ୟୋତିରଞ୍ଜନ ପ୍ରଧାନ ସୂଚନା ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି ।
ଅନ୍ୟ ଜିଲ୍ଲାର ଭକ୍ତମାନେ ଦର୍ଶନ କରିବା ପାଇଁ କୋଭିଡ ନେଗେଟିଭ ରିପୋର୍ଟ ଯାଞ୍ଚ କରାଯିବ । ତେବେ ଅନ୍ୟ ରାଜ୍ୟର ଭକ୍ତ ଓ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟଟକଙ୍କୁ ମନ୍ଦିର ପ୍ରବେଶକୁ ବାରଣ କରାଯାଇଛି ।

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.