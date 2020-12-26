8 people from UK test Corona Positive, Kerela on High Alert

-
World
WorldConfirmed: 80,281,154Active: 21,972,306Recovered: 56,549,717Death: 1,759,131
USA
USAConfirmed: 19,210,166Active: 7,614,192Recovered: 11,257,711Death: 338,263
India
IndiaConfirmed: 10,169,818Active: 282,331Recovered: 9,740,108Death: 147,379
Brazil
BrazilConfirmed: 7,448,560Active: 798,710Recovered: 6,459,335Death: 190,515
Russia
RussiaConfirmed: 3,021,964Active: 541,299Recovered: 2,426,439Death: 54,226
UK
UKConfirmed: 2,221,312Active: 2,151,117Recovered: N/ADeath: 70,195
Turkey
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,118,255Active: 128,081Recovered: 1,970,803Death: 19,371
Italy
ItalyConfirmed: 2,028,354Active: 579,886Recovered: 1,377,109Death: 71,359
Germany
GermanyConfirmed: 1,632,737Active: 396,569Recovered: 1,206,200Death: 29,968
Pakistan
PakistanConfirmed: 469,482Active: 39,177Recovered: 420,489Death: 9,816
China
ChinaConfirmed: 86,933Active: 328Recovered: 81,971Death: 4,634
Thiruvananthapuram, 26/12: Eight people who arrived from the United Kingdom have been tested corona positive, after this incident, the state is on High Alert. The test samples of these people have been sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune to find whether there are mutant corona strains in these samples.
Kerela Health Minister K.K. Shailaja told the media that the health department and the Government are on High Alert after the news and are taking proper steps for the same.
She said, “The samples of these persons who have come from Britain and tested positive have already been sent to NIV, Pune and we are expecting the reports from the premier virology institute”. She further said, “If there is a change in genetic constitution of the virus it can be dangerous and we have to wait and watch and not to reduce our guard”.