8 people from UK test Corona Positive, Kerela on High Alert

Thiruvananthapuram, 26/12: Eight people who arrived from the United Kingdom have been tested corona positive, after this incident, the state is on High Alert. The test samples of these people have been sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune to find whether there are mutant corona strains in these samples.

Kerela Health Minister K.K. Shailaja told the media that the health department and the Government are on High Alert after the news and are taking proper steps for the same.

She said, “The samples of these persons who have come from Britain and tested positive have already been sent to NIV, Pune and we are expecting the reports from the premier virology institute”. She further said, “If there is a change in genetic constitution of the virus it can be dangerous and we have to wait and watch and not to reduce our guard”.