8 people from UK test Corona Positive, Kerela on High Alert

FeaturedNationalTop Stories
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 80,281,154
    World
    Confirmed: 80,281,154
    Active: 21,972,306
    Recovered: 56,549,717
    Death: 1,759,131
  • USA 19,210,166
    USA
    Confirmed: 19,210,166
    Active: 7,614,192
    Recovered: 11,257,711
    Death: 338,263
  • India 10,169,818
    India
    Confirmed: 10,169,818
    Active: 282,331
    Recovered: 9,740,108
    Death: 147,379
  • Brazil 7,448,560
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 7,448,560
    Active: 798,710
    Recovered: 6,459,335
    Death: 190,515
  • Russia 3,021,964
    Russia
    Confirmed: 3,021,964
    Active: 541,299
    Recovered: 2,426,439
    Death: 54,226
  • UK 2,221,312
    UK
    Confirmed: 2,221,312
    Active: 2,151,117
    Recovered: N/A
    Death: 70,195
  • Turkey 2,118,255
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,118,255
    Active: 128,081
    Recovered: 1,970,803
    Death: 19,371
  • Italy 2,028,354
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,028,354
    Active: 579,886
    Recovered: 1,377,109
    Death: 71,359
  • Germany 1,632,737
    Germany
    Confirmed: 1,632,737
    Active: 396,569
    Recovered: 1,206,200
    Death: 29,968
  • Pakistan 469,482
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 469,482
    Active: 39,177
    Recovered: 420,489
    Death: 9,816
  • China 86,933
    China
    Confirmed: 86,933
    Active: 328
    Recovered: 81,971
    Death: 4,634

Thiruvananthapuram, 26/12: Eight people who arrived from the United Kingdom have been tested corona positive, after this incident, the state is on High Alert. The test samples of these people have been sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune to find whether there are mutant corona strains in these samples.

Kerela Health Minister K.K. Shailaja told the media that the health department and the Government are on High Alert after the news and are taking proper steps for the same.

She said, “The samples of these persons who have come from Britain and tested positive have already been sent to NIV, Pune and we are expecting the reports from the premier virology institute”. She further said, “If there is a change in genetic constitution of the virus it can be dangerous and we have to wait and watch and not to reduce our guard”.

 

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.