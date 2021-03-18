ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଆଉ ୮୪ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ: କଟକରୁ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ୨୫, ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ କେଉଁଠୁ କେତେ ?

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୧୮।୩(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ବଢିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ଗତ ୨୪ ଘଣ୍ଟାରେ ୮୪ ନୂଆ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏହି କ୍ରମରେ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୩୮ ହଜାର ୪୮୯ ରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ସଙ୍ଗରୋଧରୁ ୪୯ ଓ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୩୪ ଜଣ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ସୁସ୍ଥ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୩୫ ହଜାର ୮୫୭ ରହିଥିବା ବେଳେ ୬୬୧ ଜଣ ଚିକିତ୍ସିତ ହେଉଛନ୍ତି । ଆଜି କଟକ ଜିଲ୍ଲାରୁ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ୨୫ ଜଣ ଲେଖାଏଁ ନୂଆ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏନେଇ ସୂଚନା ଓ ଲୋକ ସମ୍ପର୍କ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।

Covid-19 Report For 17th March

New Positive Cases: 84

In quarantine: 49

Local contacts: 35

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 4

2. Balasore: 1

3. Bargarh: 9

4. Bhadrak: 1

5. Cuttack: 25

6. Ganjam: 2

— I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) March 18, 2021