ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଆଉ ୮୪ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ: କଟକରୁ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ୨୫, ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ କେଉଁଠୁ କେତେ ?

-
World
121,863,591
WorldConfirmed: 121,863,591Active: 20,951,323Recovered: 98,218,802Death: 2,693,466
-
USA
30,294,798
USAConfirmed: 30,294,798Active: 7,296,874Recovered: 22,447,275Death: 550,649
-
Brazil
11,700,431
BrazilConfirmed: 11,700,431Active: 1,128,238Recovered: 10,287,057Death: 285,136
-
India
11,474,605
IndiaConfirmed: 11,474,605Active: 252,330Recovered: 11,063,025Death: 159,250
-
Russia
4,418,436
RussiaConfirmed: 4,418,436Active: 300,097Recovered: 4,024,975Death: 93,364
-
UK
4,274,579
UKConfirmed: 4,274,579Active: 580,477Recovered: 3,568,271Death: 125,831
-
Italy
3,281,810
ItalyConfirmed: 3,281,810Active: 539,008Recovered: 2,639,370Death: 103,432
-
Turkey
2,930,554
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,930,554Active: 148,835Recovered: 2,752,023Death: 29,696
-
Germany
2,610,769
GermanyConfirmed: 2,610,769Active: 152,492Recovered: 2,383,600Death: 74,677
-
Pakistan
615,810
PakistanConfirmed: 615,810Active: 24,592Recovered: 577,501Death: 13,717
-
China
90,072
ChinaConfirmed: 90,072Active: 169Recovered: 85,267Death: 4,636
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୧୮।୩(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ବଢିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ଗତ ୨୪ ଘଣ୍ଟାରେ ୮୪ ନୂଆ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏହି କ୍ରମରେ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୩୮ ହଜାର ୪୮୯ ରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ସଙ୍ଗରୋଧରୁ ୪୯ ଓ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୩୪ ଜଣ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ସୁସ୍ଥ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୩୫ ହଜାର ୮୫୭ ରହିଥିବା ବେଳେ ୬୬୧ ଜଣ ଚିକିତ୍ସିତ ହେଉଛନ୍ତି । ଆଜି କଟକ ଜିଲ୍ଲାରୁ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ୨୫ ଜଣ ଲେଖାଏଁ ନୂଆ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏନେଇ ସୂଚନା ଓ ଲୋକ ସମ୍ପର୍କ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।
Covid-19 Report For 17th March
New Positive Cases: 84
In quarantine: 49
Local contacts: 35
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 4
2. Balasore: 1
3. Bargarh: 9
4. Bhadrak: 1
5. Cuttack: 25
6. Ganjam: 2
— I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) March 18, 2021
17. Sundargarh: 10
18. State Pool: 1
New recoveries: 61
Cumulative tested: 8712117
Positive: 338489
Recovered: 335857
Active cases: 661
— I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) March 18, 2021