Ganjam Truck Driver fined Rs 1000 for not wearing Helmet while Driving

Ganjam, 18/3: In a peculiar incident, a truck driver from Odisha’s Ganjam district was fined Rs 1,000 for riding his vehicle without a helmet.

According to reports, when the driver Pramod Kumar Swain went to the RTO to renew the permit of his truck, he was handed a challan issued in December 2020 for ‘driving without helmet’.