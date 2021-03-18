Ganjam Truck Driver fined Rs 1000 for not wearing Helmet while Driving

-
World
121,863,591
WorldConfirmed: 121,863,591Active: 20,951,323Recovered: 98,218,802Death: 2,693,466
-
USA
30,294,798
USAConfirmed: 30,294,798Active: 7,296,874Recovered: 22,447,275Death: 550,649
-
Brazil
11,700,431
BrazilConfirmed: 11,700,431Active: 1,128,238Recovered: 10,287,057Death: 285,136
-
India
11,474,605
IndiaConfirmed: 11,474,605Active: 252,330Recovered: 11,063,025Death: 159,250
-
Russia
4,418,436
RussiaConfirmed: 4,418,436Active: 300,097Recovered: 4,024,975Death: 93,364
-
UK
4,274,579
UKConfirmed: 4,274,579Active: 580,477Recovered: 3,568,271Death: 125,831
-
Italy
3,281,810
ItalyConfirmed: 3,281,810Active: 539,008Recovered: 2,639,370Death: 103,432
-
Turkey
2,930,554
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,930,554Active: 148,835Recovered: 2,752,023Death: 29,696
-
Germany
2,610,769
GermanyConfirmed: 2,610,769Active: 152,492Recovered: 2,383,600Death: 74,677
-
Pakistan
615,810
PakistanConfirmed: 615,810Active: 24,592Recovered: 577,501Death: 13,717
-
China
90,072
ChinaConfirmed: 90,072Active: 169Recovered: 85,267Death: 4,636
Ganjam, 18/3: In a peculiar incident, a truck driver from Odisha’s Ganjam district was fined Rs 1,000 for riding his vehicle without a helmet.
According to reports, when the driver Pramod Kumar Swain went to the RTO to renew the permit of his truck, he was handed a challan issued in December 2020 for ‘driving without helmet’.
Odisha: A truck driver has been fined Rs 1,000 for driving the vehicle without wearing a helmet in Ganjam district. pic.twitter.com/wZOAzCmIgN
— ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2021