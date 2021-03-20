୯୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ହଡ଼ପ ଘଟଣା: କାଲିମେଳାରେ ସିବିଆଇ ଚଢ଼ାଉ

-
ମାଲକାନଗିରି, ୨୦ା୩ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ମାଲକାନଗିରି ଜିଲ୍ଲା କାଲିମେଳାରେ ସିବିଆଇ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଚଢ଼ାଉ କରାଯାଇଛି । କାଲିମେଳାରେ ବ୍ଲକରେ ଡାକଘର ଟଙ୍କା ହଡ଼ପ ନେଇ ଚଢ଼ାଉ କରାଯାଇଥିବା ସୂଚନା ମିଳିଛି । ୯୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ଟଙ୍କା ହଡ଼ପ ନେଇ ୪ ଜଣଙ୍କ ନାମରେ ମାମଲା ରୁଜୁ କରାଯାଇଥିଳା । ସିବିଆଇର ୪ ଜଣିଆ ଟିମ୍ ଏହି ଚଢ଼ାଉରେ ଡାକଘରର କିଛି କାଗଜପତ୍ର ଜବତ କରିଥିବା ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି । ତେବେ ଚଢ଼ାଉ ସମୟରେ ନିଲମ୍ବିତ ସବପୋଷ୍ଟମାଷ୍ଟର ବିଶ୍ୱନାଥ ପଡ଼ିଆମୀଙ୍କ ସମେତ ଅନ୍ୟ ୪ ଜଣ ଫେରାର ହୋଇଯାଇଥିବା ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି ।