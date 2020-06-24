93 year old Woman defeats Coronavirus

At the Gandhinagar Hospital in Hyderabad, the capital of Telangana, a 93-year-old woman beat (Covid-19), but the family members are not ready to take her home. Actually, according to the hospital administration, the woman has now recovered. But even after taking the woman into the house, she will have to stay in quarantine for 14 days. According to the guidelines issued for the treatment of COVID-19 in the state, a person is admitted to the hospital when he has a positive test, but instead of being tested once again after recovering, the person should go home for 14 days. It is instructed to stay in the quarantine. Family members want the woman to be tested again, but the hospital administration is not ready for this.