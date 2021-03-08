ଦେଶରେ ୨୪ ଘଣ୍ଟାରେ ୯୭ ମୃତ, ୧୮ ହଜାର ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ

-
World
117,449,512
WorldConfirmed: 117,449,512Active: 21,880,114Recovered: 92,964,061Death: 2,605,337
-
USA
29,696,250
USAConfirmed: 29,696,250Active: 8,821,756Recovered: 20,336,656Death: 537,838
-
India
11,229,398
IndiaConfirmed: 11,229,398Active: 188,710Recovered: 10,882,798Death: 157,890
-
Brazil
11,019,344
BrazilConfirmed: 11,019,344Active: 996,666Recovered: 9,757,178Death: 265,500
-
Russia
4,322,776
RussiaConfirmed: 4,322,776Active: 321,758Recovered: 3,911,924Death: 89,094
-
UK
4,218,520
UKConfirmed: 4,218,520Active: 894,454Recovered: 3,199,565Death: 124,501
-
Italy
3,067,486
ItalyConfirmed: 3,067,486Active: 472,862Recovered: 2,494,839Death: 99,785
-
Turkey
2,780,417
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,780,417Active: 127,463Recovered: 2,623,924Death: 29,030
-
Germany
2,508,655
GermanyConfirmed: 2,508,655Active: 131,823Recovered: 2,304,300Death: 72,532
-
Pakistan
592,100
PakistanConfirmed: 592,100Active: 18,415Recovered: 560,458Death: 13,227
-
China
89,994
ChinaConfirmed: 89,994Active: 183Recovered: 85,175Death: 4,636
ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ, ୮ା୩ : ଦେଶରେ କରୋନା ସଂକ୍ରମିତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା କମିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ୨୪ ଘଣ୍ଟା ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଦେଶରେ କରୋନାରେ ୯୭ ଜଣଙ୍କ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ଘଟିଛି । ଏହାଫଳରେ ଦେଶରେ ମୋଟ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧ ଲକ୍ଷ ୫୭ ହଜାର ୮୫୩କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ଦିନକରେ ୧୮ ହଜାର ୫୯୯ ଜଣ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ହୋଇଥିବା ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି ।
ମୋଟ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧ କୋଟି ୧୨ ଲକ୍ଷ ୨୯ ହଜାର ୩୯୮ କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ତେବେ ସକ୍ରିୟ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧ ଲକ୍ଷ ୮୮ ହଜାର ୭୪୭ ରହିଥିବା ବେଳେ ସୁସ୍ଥ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧ କୋଟି ୮ ଲକ୍ଷ ୮୨ ହଜାର ୭୯୮ରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛି । କେନ୍ଦ୍ର ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ଓ ପରିବାର କଲ୍ୟାଣ ମନ୍ତ୍ରାଳୟ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଏହି ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।