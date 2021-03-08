ଦେଶରେ ୨୪ ଘଣ୍ଟାରେ ୯୭ ମୃତ, ୧୮ ହଜାର ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ

FeaturedBreaking NewsNational
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 117,449,512
    World
    Confirmed: 117,449,512
    Active: 21,880,114
    Recovered: 92,964,061
    Death: 2,605,337
  • USA 29,696,250
    USA
    Confirmed: 29,696,250
    Active: 8,821,756
    Recovered: 20,336,656
    Death: 537,838
  • India 11,229,398
    India
    Confirmed: 11,229,398
    Active: 188,710
    Recovered: 10,882,798
    Death: 157,890
  • Brazil 11,019,344
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 11,019,344
    Active: 996,666
    Recovered: 9,757,178
    Death: 265,500
  • Russia 4,322,776
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,322,776
    Active: 321,758
    Recovered: 3,911,924
    Death: 89,094
  • UK 4,218,520
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,218,520
    Active: 894,454
    Recovered: 3,199,565
    Death: 124,501
  • Italy 3,067,486
    Italy
    Confirmed: 3,067,486
    Active: 472,862
    Recovered: 2,494,839
    Death: 99,785
  • Turkey 2,780,417
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,780,417
    Active: 127,463
    Recovered: 2,623,924
    Death: 29,030
  • Germany 2,508,655
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,508,655
    Active: 131,823
    Recovered: 2,304,300
    Death: 72,532
  • Pakistan 592,100
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 592,100
    Active: 18,415
    Recovered: 560,458
    Death: 13,227
  • China 89,994
    China
    Confirmed: 89,994
    Active: 183
    Recovered: 85,175
    Death: 4,636

ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ, ୮ା୩ : ଦେଶରେ କରୋନା ସଂକ୍ରମିତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା କମିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ୨୪ ଘଣ୍ଟା ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଦେଶରେ କରୋନାରେ ୯୭ ଜଣଙ୍କ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ଘଟିଛି । ଏହାଫଳରେ ଦେଶରେ ମୋଟ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧ ଲକ୍ଷ ୫୭ ହଜାର ୮୫୩କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ଦିନକରେ ୧୮ ହଜାର ୫୯୯ ଜଣ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ହୋଇଥିବା ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି ।

ମୋଟ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧ କୋଟି ୧୨ ଲକ୍ଷ ୨୯ ହଜାର ୩୯୮ କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ତେବେ ସକ୍ରିୟ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧ ଲକ୍ଷ ୮୮ ହଜାର ୭୪୭ ରହିଥିବା ବେଳେ ସୁସ୍ଥ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧ କୋଟି ୮ ଲକ୍ଷ ୮୨ ହଜାର ୭୯୮ରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛି । କେନ୍ଦ୍ର ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ଓ ପରିବାର କଲ୍ୟାଣ ମନ୍ତ୍ରାଳୟ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଏହି ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.