A large bus shaped asteroid will pass near earth

In our solar system, it is not a big deal for the asteroid to pass through the earth and be pulled by the gravitational force of the earth. Such an event is seen every year. NASA says that today another Asteroid in the Solar System is going to pass through our Earth. According to NASA, the size of the Asteroid is being said to be equal to a large school bus.

NASA says that this asteroid can pass 13,000 miles (22,000 kilometers) of the Earth. This distance is being reported near many communication satellites orbiting the Earth. Scientists say that this asteroid can pass over the southeastern Pacific Ocean this afternoon. Scientists estimate that the size of the Asteroid is between 15 feet and 30 feet (4.5 meters to 9 meters).