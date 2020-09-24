Stock Market: Sensex down by 650 points , Nifty breaches 11,000

The domestic stock market has fallen drastically due to the global market crash in the US and European markets. The 30-share BSE Sensex (Sensex) has slipped below the critical level of 37 thousand at the moment (10:40), falling 650 points. At the same time, the NSE’s 50-share major index Nifty (Nifty) has come down to 11 thousand after a huge fall of 200 points. Experts say that 2.80 lakh crore rupees of investors have been drowned in this decline. However, investors should not panic with this decline. But it is also advisable to avoid new investment.