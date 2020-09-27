A Lawyer was murdered for anti-Brahmin post in facebook

A lawyer was killed for allegedly posting anti-Brahmin posts on Facebook. The incident was carried out by an employee working at a stationery shop in Malad West, Mumbai. However, his trick to escape from the police could not succeed and the accused was arrested within 24 hours. The deceased’s name is Devji Maheshwari, a senior activist of the All India Backward and Minority Community Employees Federation (BAMCEF) and the Indian Legal Professional Association.

There is a lot of anger among the people of the Dalit community due to Maheshwari’s murder. In the Kutch district here, the raging people demonstrated on different highways. A total of 6 accused have been arrested so far in this murder case. At the same time, the protesters demand that the remaining 3 accused should also be arrested as soon as possible. People blocked many national highways and raised slogans against the police.