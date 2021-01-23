A Man Cheats Pune Jeweller of 50 Lakh with Sand Bags, dupes him into believing Heating Sand will turn into Gold

Pune, 23/1: A Jeweller in Pune was duped into buying ‘magic sand’ worth Rs 50 lakh, from a man whom he trusted for over a year. The man, made the jeweller believe that the sand from Bengal, on heating will turn into gold.

The jeweller in Hadaspur of Pune lodged a complaint saying the accused man of giving him a bag filled with 4 kg sand, which he said he had brought from Bengal. He said the special sand turns into gold upon heating. The jeweller gave him Rs 30 lakh in cash and gold worth around Rs 20 lakh.

The man soon realised that he has been coned by the man when he put sand on fire.

The accused has been booked under Sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.