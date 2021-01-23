Akshay Kumar Announces the release date of his Upcoming Film ‘Bachchan Pandey’. Know the Details Here!

COVID-19 Updates World 98,755,265 World Confirmed: 98,755,265 Active: 25,688,549 Recovered: 70,950,158 Death: 2,116,558

USA 25,390,042 USA Confirmed: 25,390,042 Active: 9,743,146 Recovered: 15,222,719 Death: 424,177

India 10,640,544 India Confirmed: 10,640,544 Active: 186,485 Recovered: 10,300,838 Death: 153,221

Brazil 8,755,133 Brazil Confirmed: 8,755,133 Active: 945,063 Recovered: 7,594,771 Death: 215,299

Russia 3,677,352 Russia Confirmed: 3,677,352 Active: 527,404 Recovered: 3,081,536 Death: 68,412

UK 3,583,907 UK Confirmed: 3,583,907 Active: 1,887,304 Recovered: 1,600,622 Death: 95,981

Italy 2,441,854 Italy Confirmed: 2,441,854 Active: 502,053 Recovered: 1,855,127 Death: 84,674

Turkey 2,418,472 Turkey Confirmed: 2,418,472 Active: 97,633 Recovered: 2,296,050 Death: 24,789

Germany 2,125,261 Germany Confirmed: 2,125,261 Active: 277,841 Recovered: 1,795,400 Death: 52,020

Pakistan 530,818 Pakistan Confirmed: 530,818 Active: 35,063 Recovered: 484,508 Death: 11,247

China 88,911 China Confirmed: 88,911 Active: 1,750 Recovered: 82,526 Death: 4,635

Mumbai, 23/1: Bollywood Actor Akshay Kumar has announced the release date of his upcoming film ‘Bachchan Pandey’ via his social media handles.

Khiladi Kumar has shared a new still on his Instagram handle and wrote, His one look is enough! #BachchanPandey releasing on 26th January, 2022!

Have a look at Akshay’s Post here!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CKYCZN2H6f5/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

On the work front Akshay Kumar is has completed the shoot of his upcoming film ‘Bell Bottom’. He is also working on Anand L. Rai’s ‘Atrangi Re’.

Bachchan Pandey is directed by Farhad Samji and Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film apart from Akshay Kumar stars Arshad Warsi, Kriti Sanon, and Jacqueline Fernandez.