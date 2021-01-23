Akshay Kumar Announces the release date of his Upcoming Film ‘Bachchan Pandey’. Know the Details Here!
Mumbai, 23/1: Bollywood Actor Akshay Kumar has announced the release date of his upcoming film ‘Bachchan Pandey’ via his social media handles.
Khiladi Kumar has shared a new still on his Instagram handle and wrote, His one look is enough! #BachchanPandey releasing on 26th January, 2022!
Have a look at Akshay’s Post here!
https://www.instagram.com/p/CKYCZN2H6f5/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
On the work front Akshay Kumar is has completed the shoot of his upcoming film ‘Bell Bottom’. He is also working on Anand L. Rai’s ‘Atrangi Re’.
Bachchan Pandey is directed by Farhad Samji and Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film apart from Akshay Kumar stars Arshad Warsi, Kriti Sanon, and Jacqueline Fernandez.